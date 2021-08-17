Bert Street Music Series kicks off second season at MPCC amphitheater

Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater will come alive this week with the first in a free six-concert series at the MPCC amphitheater. Featuring a mix of seasoned performers that will catch your ear and give life to your dancing shoes, the Bert Street Music Series will kick off with the popular Beach Nite Band on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 7-9 p.m.

Each concert will be held 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays at MPCC, 510 Bert St. The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site.

The series schedule is as follows:

Aug. 12: Beach Nite Band

Aug. 19: David Gerald

Aug. 26: My New Favorites

Sept. 2: Jesse Barry and the Jam

Sept. 9: Blaze the City

Sept. 16: Hillbilly Bad

The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, call 423-283-5827.