Did you know that everything you post online, good or bad, can impact your career? Employers are checking social media accounts for their employees and potential employees on a regular basis for brand management purposes. You can use this to your advantage to boost your career.

Has your company had a significant event or project? If possible, share that news with the world! Sharing updates shows your company that you are a proud employee who will be with the company for the long haul. If you’re looking for a job at a particular company, share their updates. Employers research the social media accounts of potential employees. Sharing their updates will give you an advantage over your competition.

Posting industry information can give new insights to your followers in the same field and give outsiders an inside look into the industry. You may attract new people to your profession which will reflect in the way your company views you and your commitment to your position within the company. Potential employees can benefit from this knowledge by considering how they fit into the industry prior to an interview.

How can your products or services help people? Education is a key factor to driving customers and potential employees to your company. Post content that helps customers and potential employees understand why the company can benefit them. Creating growth for your company through education shows you value your company and your role within it.

Using all of these tactics will put you above the competition for raises, promotions, and job offers. Start incorporating them into your content today!