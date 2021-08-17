By Lisa Durbin

In June of 2021 Richard Burleson following his love of live music in a festival setting founded Buggtussle Entertainment Venue. This outdoor venue in the beautiful setting of Elizabethton is a premier place for outdoor shows. Richard enjoys being able to share his passion of music with the community and bring great bands to the area.

If you enjoy music and can make your way to Elizabethton you should absolutely attend an outdoor show. August 21st is their next event which is a salute to southern rock and outlaw country. This is a great opportunity to enjoy some of the last weekends of summer and listen to some great music. It is also the perfect time to support a local family is business. A family that is sharing their love of live music with all of us. The Loafer is so proud to feature Buggtussle Entertainment Venue in this issue!