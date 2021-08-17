‘CRUMLEY HOUSE DONATION DAYS’ SET FOR AUGUST 11-31

NATIONAL LEADER IN BRAIN INJURY REHAB ADJUSTS FUNDRAISING NEEDS AMID DELTA COVID VARIANT

Challenging times often provide opportunities. After forgoing its Polynesian Beach Party for a second consecutive year, The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center again faces one of those times. However, the organization continues to move forward and will bring back ‘Crumley House Donation Days,’ set to take place August 11-31.

The fundraising event will feature a spectacular online auction, convenient online donation opportunities and much more, including a live online event-ending “Beach Party” auction on August 31.

Online auction items will be available for bidding beginning on Wednesday, August 11 at 5 AM, and can be easily accessed by visiting crumleyhouse.com. Again, for those choosing not to participate in the auction, The Crumley House web site will offer convenient online donation opportunities, member videos and more via its website and social media channels.

“In these challenging times, we must strive to push forward and do all we can as a community to maintain our status and functionality as a regional and national leader in brain injury rehabilitation,” said Guynn Edwards, Crumley House Executive Director.

Executive Board Member Donna Noland adds, “Should individuals not find that perfect auction item, please know that simple donations can greatly impact the quality of life for our residents and day program members, and we thank all in advance for your willingness to further the efforts of The Crumley House.”

Established in 1992, The Crumley House is the only non-profit brain injury rehabilitation center in the state of Tennessee and relies heavily upon grants and individual donations. Services are not limited to Tennessee however, as brain-injured residents from multiple states are part of The Crumley House family.

“We genuinely appreciate all of our sponsors, donors and all in our community for sticking with us as we do our best to make an impact in sharing our mission and raising funds for our members. Our mission of traumatic brain injury rehabilitation would be impossible without the support of our regional businesses and willing individuals,” added Dr. Caroline Abercrombie, Crumley House Executive Board Member.

Abercrombie adds, “The bottom line is that we are facing a major deficit in donations as we move through 2021 and into next year. It is vital that, after our major fundraiser being impacted for the second straight year, we join to offer support for a facility that is needed much more than people realize.”

Visit crumleyhouse.com to learn more or call (423) 257-3644.