How about a review? 

I make no bones about the fact I love books. My passion is none fiction especially autobiographies. I could not even attempt to guess how many I have listened to or read in my lifetime. I love entertainers, politicians, and even writers. I have read about a person in each and every field imaginable. And recently I bought and listened to Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob, by Gianni Russo, and to say I was blown away would be an understatement. I love books about old Hollywood and American Mob history particularly the Italian mob. I have visited the Capone museum, seen the spot where John Dillinger was shot. In fact when I was in the third grade we had to dress up like a character from a book. At the time I was reading about John Dillinger so I donned a fedora and a suit that was way too big and went as the gangster. Of course I had to explain to all of the other curious youngsters as to whom John Dillinger was, I even had to explain it to some adults. (So anyway back to the book.) The reason I listened to the book instead of reading it? Because I had a pretty healthy commute to work, yes I work for a living. And well I prefer listening to books instead of music. And so I bought this one.

In short the book follows Gianni Russo’s live from the streets to becoming a full-fledged mobster to having a role in the Godfather which leads to other movie roles. The books is a fascinating journey told in a way only a tough talking wise guy can tell it. Also he reveals how Marilyn Monroe died, and the whole mystery surrounding the JFK assassination. Now if any of it can be believed, well that is left up to the reader or listener I will say it does make for a compelling argument. Overall I would highly recommend this book to anyone that likes books about old Hollywood, the making of hit movies, conspiracy theories, or just plain good old mobster lore. Then this book is for you!

Please enjoy one free audio review copy of M: Book 1 (Volume 1), now available on Audible. Redeem the one-time use code below at https://www.audible.com/acx-promo

DAFE66CRX22EZ

NOIR

So far.

Carl Colvin has enlisted the help of P.I Piper Riddle.



