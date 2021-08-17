Lazy Llama offers “Storytelling Llama Hikes” and “Wagon Ride Tours”

Walnut Ridge Llama Farm is located in a small community called Chuckey just outside of Greeneville, TN in the northeast tip of East Tennessee, near the North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia borders. The owners, Jerry and Carolyn Ayers, live in a log cabin on approximately 25 acres with the Smoky Mountains in full view. Jerry has been a high school principal for the last 25 years and retired June 2017 to spend more time on the farm & open a new campground on the farm called the “Lazy Llama Campground.” Carolyn is a fiber artist and has been a high school art teacher retired May 2021.

The Ayers have raised a variety of animals on their small farm for many years including goats, sheep, pigs, cattle, horses, etc. They purchased their first llamas in 1998 which changed their lives forever. Carolyn, who is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, was a city girl and rarely came to the barn unless baby animals were being born. The running joke around Walnut Ridge is “before llamas, Jerry couldn’t get Carolyn to come to the barn, but now he can’t get her to come back to the house.” Carolyn has definitely turned into a farm girl and would spend 24/7 with the llamas if she could. Jerry and Carolyn have spent half of their married life of 40+ years raising llamas. According to Jerry, their shared passion for llamas has allowed them to find each other again, especially now that their two children are grown and Jerry has retired.

Their campground & farm is only 14 miles from the “Storytelling Capital of the World” in Jonesborough, TN. They host the National Storytelling Festival each year in October with thousands from all around the world in attendance. To help people celebrate and learn about local history, humorous mountain/farm stories, and cultural heritage, our campground offers “Storytelling Llama Hikes” and “Wagon Ride Tours” on the farm.

The Walnut Ridge Llama Trail is an easy hike on the llama farm that will take you through the woods and llama pastures. You will leave the campground entering the 19-acre farm loaded with unique animals including several llamas, Nubian goats, miniature donkeys, and a miniature horse. There will be several stops along the way to hear humorous stories about the farm including “Blossom the Toe-sucking Pig.” You will also hear the Native American tale of the “Wendigo” and many local historical stories including Davy Crockett, President Andrew Johnson, & General John Morgan. You will visit the llama barn where you will be able to pet the baby llamas. The hike will reach the top elevation on the farm of 1,560 ft. where you will see a beautiful view of the Tennessee Valley that lays nestled against the Smoky Mountains. The hiking adventure is about 1-1½ hours long. You will begin and end the hike at the Llama Store where you can purchase lots of llama stuff including llama hats, socks, toys, homemade soaps, walking sticks, etc. Scheduled hikes are made through AirBnB Experiences or call the office at 423 823-2100 for Reservations. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays

The wagon Rides will pull out of the campground around 3:00 pm each Saturday, weather permitting. You will ride through the pastures and woodland trails seeing two miniature donkeys named Joey & Camille, two Nubian goats named Luna & Sunshine, and of course several llamas. The wagon ride will stop at the top of the ridge where you will spend some time petting the llamas and playing with the baby llamas called “crias.” Wagon Ride reservations can be made at the Camp office or by calling 423 823-2100.