After a couple of weeks of discussing films involving action and crime, I decided to calm down a bit with a viewing of the current film “Skater Girl”. This film is a Indian-American produced effort, and is classified as a coming-of-age sports drama, but if unique to the genre. The film is set in the poor and remote Indian village of Rajasthan, and follows the story of Perna (newcomer Rahcel Saanchita Gupta), a local teen who is forced to live a life bound by duty and tradition. Due to said duties, she even has to frequently miss attending school with her younger brother, which makes her unhappy. However, events are about to change for Perna and her village with the arrival of former village resident Jessica (Amy Maghera), a London-bred advertising executive. Jessica has returned to learn more about her father’s childhood, and while in the village contacts a dear friend named Erick (Jonathan Readwin), who just happens to be in a nearby village. Erick soon arrives in the village on a skateboard, the children of the village are fascinated. In fact, Perna’s brother made his own homemade skateboard with a rope attached which she pulled him around on, but he never stood up on the board. With the arrival of the exciting Erick, the kids are treated to his tricks and stunts on the skateboard, and are thrilled. Erick’s arrival with the skateboard causes Perna to seek more about the sport via the internet, and when Jessica sees how the sport affects the children of the village, she has skateboards shipped to the village for all the kids. Soon the kids are skateboarding all over the village causing chaos and soon the local authorities ban skateboarding. Meanwhile, at Perna’s home, her father is displeased with his daughter’s new obsession, and encourages her to act like a lady and not take up the supposed activity exclusive to boys. Jessia becomes so upset about the village ban on skateboarding, she devises a plan to build a skatepark for the kids, with the help of a local wealthy lady. After convincing the lady of the need for the park to help the local children aspire for better, Jessica is able to recruit a group of skateboarder friends and local village citizens to help construct the park. After completion of the park, Perna and the local kids are taught some moves by Jessica’s friends, and after they depart, the kids are at the park everyday after school learning skills. Perna reveals to her mother how much the sport means to her, and makes her feel like she is “flying”. However, one day everything goes downhill for Perna when she is badly injured at the park while attempting a move that has always frightened her. The injury sends her father into a fit of rage and he burns her skateboard, and advises her she will be part of an arranged marriage. Despite the setbacks, Perna is able to turn things around, and by the end of the film has shown her father how talented she is and what skateboarding means to her. The producers of the film constructed India’s largest skateboard park in a village named Khempur for the film, so the film had a real life positive effect on a village in India. The film was directed by Manjari Jakijany (“The Corner Table”) and she is very adept in keeping the inspiring story from becoming too schmaltzy. The actors are all wonderful, and newcomer Gupta is perfectly cast as the teen with a dream. “Skater Girl” is a heartwarming tale of overcoming obstacles in order to make your dreams come true. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated PG)

