Original Cast Album: Company

In 1970 famed documentarian D.A. Pennebaker, perhaps best known for his seminal music documentary “Monetary Pop,” was asked to film a pilot for a proposed TV series called “Original Cast Album.” The series was to be a weekly behind-the-scenes look at the recording of a different cast album for a Broadway show. Though the series never happened, Pennebaker took what he shot and released it.

For the fortune of us all, fate led to Pennebaker having shot the recording session of Steven Sondheim’s 1970 show “Company” which was then new and groundbreaking though is now highly regarded as one of the famous composer’s best works. Pennebaker’s documentary, which has been out of print for several years, has been brought back out by The Criterion Collection in a stunning new edition, with a brand new 4K digital restoration.

Following Broadway tradition, the entire cast and pit orchestra of the show marched into a recording studio the first Sunday after the show had opened—the only night the cast had off. What followed was the kind of perfection for Pennebaker to capture, without anyone realizing what a grueling, marathon night of recording the cast and musicians were in for. What began in the evening stretched into burning the midnight oil, with the studio clock creeping closer to 2:00 AM, then 3:00, and at one point the album’s producer can be heard saying he estimates they’ll finish recording at 4:00 in the morning.

The most famed piece of footage from the documentary is of the legendary Elaine Stritch trying to record her iconic take of “The Ladies Who Lunch.” She is exhausted, striving for perfection. Each take gets more and more muddled, with tensions and emotions rising in the air. The solution is having the orchestra lay down a track, the having Stritch come back again the next day, rested and refreshed, to capture the vocals. It works, and the footage, and ensuing song that was recorded, has become one for the ages.

This is a must-see for musical theater fans. A fantastic document of the time with a—to modern eyes—truly ridiculous amount of smoking. I particularly love the shot of the full cast singing the song “Company” while one member just casually holds a lit cigarette in his left hand the entire time. A truly landmark documentary of a landmark musical. A perfect cosmic alliance and a heck of a good watch.

The Criterion Collection brings “Company” to HD for the first time with a great-looking 4K restoration. Keeping in mind it’s not perfect. The documentary was shot on 16mm film with television as the intent, not theatrical. It’s a bit on the grainy side, but sourced from the 16mm A/B color reversal film it looks the best it ever has.

Criterion’s disc truly stands out with a stunning array of bonus material. First up is a brand new audio commentary with Stephen Sondheim, then an archival 2001 commentary with D.A. Pennebaker, Elaine Stritch, and producer/director Harold Prince—all of whom are sadly no longer with us. Both tracks are great and worth your time. There’s a new interview with Sondheim’s longtime orchestrator, Jonathan Tunick, plus a new conversation between Tunick, Sondheim, and critic Frank Rich.

Other highlights are never before excerpts from interviews Pennebaker did in 2001 with Price and Stritch, but the highlight of all these bonus features is the entire 2019 episode of parody TV series “Documentary Now!” that sends up the film, with a 2020 virtual reunion of the creative staff talking about the episode. The show “Original Cast Album: Co-Op” is one of the funniest episodes of the IFC TV series, and the inclusion here is just a cherry on top.

“Original Cast Album: Company” is a must-own for musical theater fans. Its release generated great excitement, and this is one of the most anticipated Criterion releases in some time. Highly recommended, buy a copy of this ASAP. See you next week.