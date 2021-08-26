Call for Proposals for 2022-2023 Exhibition Season
The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville announces a callforproposalsfor the 2022-2023 exhibition season at the Emporium Center. Single artists or groups of artists living within 250 miles of Knoxville are encouraged to submit proposalsfor monthly exhibitions taking place August 2022 – July 2023.
The deadline for entries is 4:30 PM (EST) on Friday, October 22, 2021.
The Alliance seeks proposals from artists, designers, illustrators, and other creative makers for exhibitions in the Emporium’s two large galleries: the main (lower) gallery and the Balcony (upper) gallery. While there is no fee to submit a proposal, exhibition fees do apply. Proposals will be juried by an anonymous panel of volunteers with a broad range of expertise in visual art. Exhibitions will consist of a balanced mix of solo and group thematic projects.
The Alliance is open to all genre and media, embracing the wide scope of visual arts, including painting, watercolor, pastel, drawing, sculpture in any medium, jewelry, collage, printmaking, photography and digital media. All art must be original and created by the artist. Artwork may represent any subject matter but should be generally appropriate for all ages. Accepted work should be ready to hang in a professional manner. The Alliance is not able to provide audio/visual equipment.