Call for Proposals for 2022-2023 Exhibition Season

 The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville announces a call for proposals for the 2022-2023 exhibition season at the Emporium Center. Single artists or groups of artists living within 250 miles of Knoxville are encouraged to submit proposals for monthly exhibitions taking place August 2022 – July 2023.
The deadline for entries is 4:30 PM (EST) on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The Alliance seeks proposals from artists, designers, illustrators, and other creative makers for exhibitions in the Emporium’s two large galleries: the main (lower) gallery and the Balcony (upper) gallery. While there is no fee to submit a proposal, exhibition fees do apply. Proposals will be juried by an anonymous panel of volunteers with a broad range of expertise in visual art. Exhibitions will consist of a balanced mix of solo and group thematic projects.
Artists may find more information and a PDF application at https://www.knoxalliance.com/proposals.
The Alliance is open to all genre and media, embracing the wide scope of visual arts, including painting, watercolor, pastel, drawing, sculpture in any medium, jewelry, collage, printmaking, photography and digital media. All art must be original and created by the artist. Artwork may represent any subject matter but should be generally appropriate for all ages. Accepted work should be ready to hang in a professional manner. The Alliance is not able to provide audio/visual equipment.
View information about the other exhibition spaces at the Emporium at https://www.knoxalliance.com/emporium-exhibition-policies/.
For more information, contact Suzanne Cada at 865-523-7543 or sc@knoxalliance.com.
