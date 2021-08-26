Call for Proposals for 2022-2023 Exhibition Season

Artists may find more information and a PDF application at https://www.knoxalliance.com/ proposals The Alliance is open to all genre and media, embracing the wide scope of visual arts, including painting, watercolor, pastel, drawing, sculpture in any medium, jewelry, collage, printmaking, photography and digital media. All art must be original and created by the artist. Artwork may represent any subject matter but should be generally appropriate for all ages. Accepted work should be ready to hang in a professional manner. The Alliance is not able to provide audio/visual equipment. View information about the other exhibition spaces at the Emporium at https://www.knoxalliance.com/ emporium-exhibition-policies/ For more information, contact Suzanne Cada at 865-523-7543 or more information, contact Suzanne Cada at 865-523-7543 or sc@knoxalliance.com