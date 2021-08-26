It’s hard to believe the first “Fast and Furious” film was released in 2001. The original film was a small, almost independent style film about an undercover police officer uncovering the identities of a group of automobile hijackers in Los Angeles. The film was a hit and paved the way for the 2003 sequel “2 Fast 2 Furious”, eventually leading the series into over-the-top bombastic territory. Sequels followed in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2021 with the current release “F9” or “F9: The Fast Saga.” Along the way fans experienced the presence of Gal “Wonder Woman” Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Eva Mendes, Luke Evans, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham. Fans of the series were heartbroken when star Paul Walker was killed in a tragic accident. The seemingly never ending film saga will return in 2023 with a tenth adventure. In the meantime fans have “F9” to keep them entertained for now. The new film has a flashback sequel revealing the tragic death of star Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) father, which devistates both Dominic and his brother Jakob. After the accident Dominic winds up in jail after brutally attacking the man he feels is responsible for his father’s death, leaving the younger Jakob to fend for himself. The current film is set two years after the last film, and we see Dom is now retired and raising his son Brian with new wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in a remote area. During the film series the character of Dom has gone from auto hijacker to the right side of the law thanks to his close friend FBI agent Brian O’ Conner (the late Walker), and has had many adventures fighting criminals. The plot involves Dom being once again recruited to fight bad guys who have kidnapped Mr. Nobody (an intelligence operative who leads a covert ops team played by Kurt Russell) after he in turn had captured cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron). Dom is reunited with his cohorts Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Mia (Jordana Brewster), his sister and the wife of the deceased Brian. The group is later joined by Han Lue (Sung Kang) who was supposedly deceased, When the journey to find Mr. Nobody begins, Dom discovers his long lost brother Jakob (John Cena with Finn Cole as the younger Jakob), who has been living his life as a master thief, assassin and high performance driver. The two have an immediate conflict, and the battle between the brothers intensifies. The film moves from Central American to London, and the captured Cipher has her say in the battle of the brothers and warns her captors that Dom always wins. The film also brings back some characters from the 2006 sequel “Tokyo Drift”, which makes for a pleasant surprise. There is a lot going on in this film, between the unbelievable car chases, fights, gunplay, witty chatter, and surprises that often leave the viewer feeling a bit exhausted. However, we do come to these films for the action, regardless how over-the-top they have become. Imagine combining the James Bond and Jason Bourne films and throwing in a bit of science fiction and you have the current state of the “Fast” series. Plus, any film series that manages to feature an unforgettable appearance by Oscar winner Helen Mirren can’t lose. This film even features the characters of Roman and Tej being sent into space to take down a satellite(!), in a sequence as unbelievable as it is funny. Concerning the actors, Vin Diesel in once again his “steely” self as the determined Dom, and newcomer to the series Cena, is as formatable as a brick wall. Cena also has great onscreen chemistry with Diesel, and is a great addition. Despite all the car chases and explosive action, as with all the films in this series, all that matters in the end is family, real or invented, providing the series its heart. Playing in theaters and on various media outlets. (Rated PG-13)

