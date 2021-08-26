Greene County Tennessee Becomes Certified Work Ready Community

The First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) announced at this year’s Semi-Annual meeting, hosted in Greeneville, that Greene County has become a Certified Work Ready Community joining Hancock, Hawkins and Sullivan County in this distinction.

All 8 counties that comprise the FTDD have been working toward obtaining this distinction. Site Selector magazine annually includes information about the Work Ready distinction as one of the best measures of workforce readiness as businesses look to expand to new communities. The certification also raises the work readiness to support existing employers in the area. Reaching the National Career Readiness Certificate or NCRC goals established by the ACT Workforce division is foundational to certification, which for Greene County equated to 813 NCRC certificates earned. High school and college students, the unemployed and current workers who earn the NCRC contribute to the success of Greene or any certified county.

In the last year, the efforts of Christina Potts, Business Development Specialist with the Greene County Partnership and Kim Gass with the Greene Technology Center have brought a focus to encouraging Greene County residents to take the certification test and earn this employer-valued certification. Employers like Eastman Chemical and A.O. Smith embed the NCRC in their hiring and/or promotion practices Companies who utilize the NCRC report greater success in hiring the right person the first time and in employee satisfaction.

The NCRC consists of 3 tests, applied math, graphic literacy and workplace documentation. All three of these areas are critical in all types of businesses. In reacting to the certification for Greene County, Potts said “It was really all about focus and having the right partners promoting the need and value of the NCRC to the individual.” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said “Achieving this certification gives Jeff Taylor and the folks at the Greene County Partnership one more tool in their tool kit to set us apart as they seek to grow business in Greene County. Only 20% of the counties in Tennessee have achieved this certification so this is meaningful for our county.”

More information about the work ready communities’ initiative can be found at workreadycommunities.org including the maps by state. Questions related to Work Ready Communities should be directed to Lottie Ryans at lryans@ftdd.org.