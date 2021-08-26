Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition (SCAD) is participating in International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) held on 31st of August this year. IOAD raises awareness of overdose and reduces the stigma of a drug-related death, while also acknowledging the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died as a result of drug overdose.

Overdose death is preventable. Despite that reality, thousands of people — from all walks of life — die each year from drug overdose. Substance Use Disorder does not discriminate. According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Drug Overdose Dashboard, there were 2089 fatal drug overdose deaths in Tennessee in 2019; 24 of which were in Sullivan County.

Our goal on this day and everyday is to Remember, Connect, Save A Life. Go To YouCanNARCAN.org to:

Remember: Post the name of a loved one you have lost on the National Safety Council’s Memory Map or add a story to the Moveable Project.

Connect: Go to our IOAD Calendar of Events for local and regional activities. For those who cannot make an in-person event, we are planning a virtual remembering opportunity on August 31st.

Save A Life: You have the power to save a life. No one should die of an overdose. Carry, Naloxone, the only opioid overdose reversal agent and help us #EndOverdose. Education and training is available.

Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition (SCAD) partners with the community for a healthier, drug-free Sullivan County. SCAD works in substance prevention for its youth, intervention, and harm reduction to support families including helping those in active addiction find treatment and recovery.

For more information on IOAD or resources, go to YouCanNARCAN.org. #ENDOVERDOSE