LabConnect® Opens Door to New Johnson City Facility A Year Ahead Of Schedule

A year ahead of the planned opening of its new 20,000 square foot addition, a former Seattle company cut the ribbon to support future growth that will lead to 211 jobs in the region.

In September of last year, LabConnect®, a leading provider of clinical trial central lab services, announced that it would move its corporate office to Johnson City and double the size of its operations here. The company has grown its cell and gene therapy and immune-oncology studies support business to unlock the doors to its expansion a year ahead of schedule.

“In addition to the significant expansion of the kit division and the biorepository expansion completed in 2020, expansions are also currently underway in the sample accessioning and sample preparation areas,” said Chief Operating Officer Barry Simms, “when these projects are completed at the end of September, we will have tripled capacity in our critical operational areas”.

Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger formally welcomed the company at a ribbon-cutting celebration for the LabConnect facility expansion. LabConnect’s total footprint in the Johnson City, TN, campus has increased to 88,000 square feet from 55,000 square feet at the time of the 2020 announcement.

“LabConnect’s lab services growth story has been remarkable and has been driven by the company’s ability to offer unique and innovative solutions that simplify clinical trial complexity”, said Chief Executive officer Tom Sellig. “The State of Tennessee, NETREP, and the TVA have been instrumental in supporting LabConnect’s continued expansion.”

“LabConnect opted to undertake the $9 million expansion and to hire 211 workers by 2025 as part of this project,” says Alicia Summers, Vice-President of Business Development at the Northeast Tennessee Economic Partnership (NETREP). “This is a wonderful example of a company finding Johnson City as a great place to grow their business in a welcoming business environment.”

“Medical services are one of Johnson City’s core strengths in economic development,” explained Philip Cox, NETREP’s Board Chairman. “LabConnect’s success here will help our efforts in recruiting others to locate here to support new, high-paying jobs.”

LabConnect’s success has been driven by a focus on complex therapies such as cell and gene studies, the welcoming culture of East Tennessee, and strategic partnerships with the state, local service, and medical providers. The company is the area’s leader of the clinical research community and is pleased to have chosen Tennessee as its official location while continuing to maintain a global network of labs, sponsors, and partners. LabConnect® continues to look forward with future growth plans providing high-quality clinical trial support services for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

