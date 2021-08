Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will hold a free demonstration on two healthful forms of Chinese martial arts from 11 a.m.-noon on Friday, Sept. 10.

Tonya Van Hook will demonstrate Tai Chi and Qigong and provide information about the programs at MPCC. The demonstration is for individuals 50 and older.

Please register in person at MPCC or call 423-434-6237 by Wednesday, Sept. 8.