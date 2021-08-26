Vogue 73 Questions Answered (Part 1)

Some of you may be familiar with the Vogue magazine 73 Questions online videos. If not, basically an interviewer follows around a celebrity and shoots them 73 rapidfire questions that can be answered in less than 10 minutes in only 1 take. Since I am running short on time and inspiration as of late, I thought this might be a fun way for readers to get to know a little about me and save me some brainpower. So enjoy part 1 of a 2 part series where I narcissistically talk all about ME! Let’s go!

What’s your favorite time of day? Definitely early morning. I love the stillness and peace at dawn, enjoying a cup of hot coffee and listening to the birds waking up while the rest of the world sleeps

What’s your biggest weakness? I will cut someone completely out of my life without hesitation and never speak to them again at the first sign of toxicity or betrayal

What’s your biggest strength? The fact that I can cut someone completely out of my life without hesitation and never speak to them again at the first sign of toxicity or betrayal

What’s the biggest learning experience you’ve had? The years 2018-present.

What’s your idea of a perfect date? Tapas and charcuterie, great wine, great conversation, lots of laughing and physical chemistry. Still seeking it.

What’s one vice you wish you could give up? Social media addiction

What’s a cause that is important to you? Helping young girls and women in Appalachia break the poverty cycle and not fall victim to the trappings of addiction/teen pregnancy/welfare etc, simply because it’s all they’ve ever known. My life could have went much differently were it not for the strong love of family and great mentors, and I would love to give that gift to even one other girl growing up below the poverty line in a county school system

What’s the best compliment you’ve ever received? That I’m strong. Not physically, just resilient I guess

When are you the most inspired? When I’m focusing only on myself and not outside distractions

Sweet or savory? Preferably both, at every meal

What song can you listen to on repeat? God that’s tough. “No Rain” by Blind Melon or “Sippin’ on Some Sizzurp” by Three 6 Mafia. Final answer.

What makes you smile the most? Alcohol.

What’s one thing people don’t know about you? I secretly hope there is love out there for me again one day, although I’m growing more pessimistic by the day that true love actually exists.

Heels, flats or sneakers? Heels.

Vintage or new? The best of both.

What are 3 things you can’t live without? Food, wine and air. Everything else is survivable.

Window or aisle seat? I don’t give a crap, as long as I’m on a plane going somewhere

What’s your current TV character obsession? Mary on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The woman is so bizarre I can’t get enough. She’s a pastor of a Pentecostal cult and married her grandfather. Her fashion style is impeccable and her house is a mess. I can’t stop watching the trainwreck

Leather or lace? Absolutely leather.

What’s the most adventurous thing you’ve done in your life? Moved to Nashville and started my life over from ashes.

How would you define yourself in 3 words? Irrepressible. Feral. Sharp. And funny. (that’s four, sue me. But I’m hilarious.)

What’s your current favorite piece of clothing you own? A pair of gray men’s XL Champion joggers.

What’s a must have clothing item everyone should own? Male or female, you need these timeless items: a black leather jacket, an oversized expensive watch, great fitting jeans and one obnoxious luxury accessory (like a handbag, scarf, hat, etc) that can dress up anything you pair it with

What’s inspiring you in life right now? Clearly not much, as I am leaning on this list for content for the next 2 weeks.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” and “the past and the future don’t exist, the only thing that is real and matters is the present moment.”

What’s your pet peeve? We don’t have enough space for me to answer this question the way I want. If you can dream it, it annoys me.

Diamonds or pearls? Diamonds.

What’s something you notice about someone when you first meet them? Their energy, immediately.

What’s your biggest regret? I hate this answer, but regardless of the mistakes I’ve made, I wouldn’t change a thing. I try to make informed decisions and be ok with the consequences of my actions before doing things. Plus, my experiences have led me to where and who I am today. Everything is a lesson learned.

What’s heavily played on your music playlist right now? “Icy” by Kim Petras. Go listen now.

What’s your favorite board game? I hate board games. I hate all games actually. I do not like activities. Can’t we just have cocktails and talk without using strategy?

What’s your guilty pleasure? Fine dining. I love to eat and drink in expensive, gorgeous restaurants. Also, my bidet.

What book did you most recently finish? I have not read a book from start to finish since I was in high school, and that really, really depresses me. Can THAT be my biggest regret?

What are you currently reading? “Vogue’s List of 73 Questions” so I can write this article.

How do you start your day? I wake up, stare at the ceiling, get my bearings, grab my phone, mindlessly scroll for 30 minutes, drag myself to coffee, and ideally make it to the gym. I would like to change this to a more productive process in the near future.

What’s your favorite holiday? Every single day from Halloween to Thanksgiving. I love all the fall things.

This seems like a good stopping point for now. Stay tuned, on the edge of your seat, for the climactic conclusion to this Pulitzer-winning piece next week!