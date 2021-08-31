Cindy Saadeh Fine Art Gallery SEPTEMBER EXHIBITING ARTIST: Amanda Taylor! Exhibition runs September 1st thru the 31st. Opening Reception is on Thursday, September 2nd, 5pm to 8pm. We also feature the works of over 80 Local & Regional Artists. Shop Local & Support the Arts!

Amanda Taylor Bio:

“My work explores the expressive possibilities of glass through variation in color, texture,

light, and atmosphere. By drawing inspiration from nature, I use my glass work as a way

to creatively interpret the ever present beauty that sounds us all. I use light, color, and

form to create a sense of place in my work. My hope is that the work will spark a fond

memory, and bring a sense of wonder and joy within each viewer.

Working out of her studio south of Burnsville, NC in the Cattail Creek community, Amanda

Taylor creates various bodies of work that celebrate the natural beauty of the hills and mountains

where she has lived and travelled throughout Canada, the United State, and various areas around

the world.

Amanda’s work varies in size, subject matter, and techniques (landscape panels, glass vessels,

cast glass forms, etc). She works from her own photographs and/or watercolor paintings to

create her landscape series. There is no use of any enamels or paints in her work. Layers of

imagery are created by using various forms of glass materials. Each piece is then fired several

times in a glass kiln to achieve the final sculptural piece.

Amanda Taylor was born and raised close to the Canadian Rockies in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Her love of the outdoors, and photography, inspires her to create unique interpretations in

kiln formed glass.

Amanda has been working with different forms of art materials and techniques since her late

teens. She has been working in primarily with kiln formed glass since 1994, but has been solely

focused on glass since 2007. She has studied and been mentored by many glass artists from

around the world. Since 2008, she and her husband, Lance Taylor, run a glass studio & teaching

facility. Amanda teaches year-round both at the studio and in various studios in Canada and the

USA.