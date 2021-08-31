ETSU Health hosting September COVID-19 vaccine clinics



Clinics to offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines thanks to community partnerships

ETSU Health will continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccines throughout September on the campus of East Tennessee State University.

In addition to the one-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine, ETSU Health will offer first, second or third (for moderately to severely immunocompromised people) doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which this week became the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to all persons age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart, and is available to all persons age 12 and older. It is offered in partnership with Ballad Health and First Tennessee Development District’s Take a Shot on Life campaign. For those seeking a third dose, proof of being immunocompromised will not be required but will be verbally verified.

No appointments are required. The September clinics are as follows (please note that locations and times vary):

Friday, Sept. 3, 2-4 p.m.

Second floor of ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center

Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Second floor of ETSU's D.P. Culp Student Center

Second floor of ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center

Friday, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m.

Second floor of ETSU's D.P. Culp Student Center

Second floor of ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m.

ETSU's Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA), Casual Care room

ETSU’s Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA), Casual Care room

Thursday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Second floor of ETSU's D.P. Culp Student Center

Second floor of ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center

Friday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Second floor of ETSU's D.P. Culp Student Center

Second floor of ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center

For the D. P. Culp Center vaccine clinic some parking spaces in the metered lot behind the Culp Center on J. L. Seehorn Jr. Rd. have been reserved for vaccine patients. For the CPA vaccine clinic, patients may park in lot 21 (the lot adjacent to Warf-Pickel and the main campus parking garage) and enter the CPA’s Casual Care room through the marked exterior entrance.

Following a pause of the Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year and a thorough safety review, the CDC and the FDA determined that the recommended pause of the vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume. The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older. More details about the decision is available here.

More details about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are available here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive an additional dose of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses. More information about the CDC’s recommendation is available here.

For more information about the ETSU Health vaccine clinic, call 423-439-EVAX (3829) or visit www.etsuhealth.org. Patients with questions about the vaccine should contact their physician.