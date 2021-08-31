Knoxville Opera Announces Poster Competition for Upcoming Mefistofele Production

Winning art will be featured as Knoxville Opera’s official Mefistofele poster, in addition to a cash prize.

Knoxville Opera is thrilled to announce a poster competition for its upcoming Mefistofele production. The winner will have their poster featured as the principal artwork for the opera, as well as a $750 cash prize.

The submission period is October 1 through October 31, 2021. Official rules, submission guidelines, and entry form can be found at https://www.knoxvilleopera.com/postercontest/. Artwork must be thematically in line with characters, storyline, and elements of the opera. All art mediums are welcome, but physical media must be made available for high-definition scanning or photography. The competition is open to East Tennessee residents of all ages. Parental consent is required for participants under the age of 18. The winner must submit a completed W-9 form in order to receive the cash portion of their prize.

The community will be invited to vote on their favorites from November 1 – 7, 2021 on Knoxville Opera’s website. A winner will be announced no later than November 12, 2021.

Knoxville Opera’s Mefistofele will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on March 4 and 6, 2022.