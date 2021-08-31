Knoxville Opera Announces Poster Competition for Upcoming Mefistofele Production

Lucia Di Lammermoor, Knoxville Opera, Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, February 2019

Winning art will be featured as Knoxville Opera’s official Mefistofele poster, in addition to a cash prize. 

 Knoxville Opera is thrilled to announce a poster competition for its upcoming Mefistofele production. The winner will have their poster featured as the principal artwork for the opera, as well as a $750 cash prize. 

The submission period is October 1 through October 31, 2021. Official rules, submission guidelines, and entry form can be found at https://www.knoxvilleopera.com/postercontest/. Artwork must be thematically in line with characters, storyline, and elements of the opera. All art mediums are welcome, but physical media must be made available for high-definition scanning or photography. The competition is open to East Tennessee residents of all ages. Parental consent is required for participants under the age of 18. The winner must submit a completed W-9 form in order to receive the cash portion of their prize. 

The community will be invited to vote on their favorites from November 1 – 7, 2021 on Knoxville Opera’s website. A winner will be announced no later than November 12, 2021. 

Knoxville Opera’s Mefistofele will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on March 4 and 6, 2022.

