Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen at BCMM

PAT “ MOTHER BLUES ” COHEN

Since the age of six, Pat was surrounded by music. Her blues classroom was on the porch of her uncle’s house where she heard guitar and harmonica playing. Her first professional engagement came in the early 1980s when she was asked to perform at a local club where she was attending college. “I had three days to find three musicians and put together 30 songs,” she said. “They loved me – the rest is history because I’ve been singing the Blues ever since.”

For years, Pat sang in New Orleans six nights a week, performing at a wide array of venues including the House of Blues, until Katrina destroyed her home. She relocated to North Carolina and has recently started touring with the Music Maker Blues Revue. During her performances, “Mother Blues” unfurls the tapestry of her life experiences to her audience in soulful words and music. She shares the mettle, pathos and ocean-deep compassion of the famous female blues singers she idolizes – women like Billie Holiday, Koko Taylor and Etta James.

Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen is a dramatic and exotic performer whose talent should not be overlooked.