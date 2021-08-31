Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park September 2021- Programs and Events



Come Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty!

September 2021- Programs and Events

Ranger Led Bike Ride

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 9 am – approx. 10 am

Admission – $5.00 (plus tax), 6 and under: Free Max: 6

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Ranger Davis for a ranger led bike ride from the park, up the Elizabethton Linear Trail to the Covered Bridge, then back to the park via the Tweetsie Trail. Total loop will be about 6 miles and take approximately one hour depending on the average ability level of the attending participants. Portions of the route will not be suitable for pull behind child carriers. Please dress appropriately for the weather, bring your own water and bike. Please meet in front of the Visitor Center. Program will be cancelled/rescheduled in the event of severely inclement weather.

Creek Critter Catchin’

Thursday, September 2, 2021 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Admission – $5.00 (plus tax), 6 and under: Free Limit: 10

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Ranger Davis for a cool and refreshing walk through the waterways of the Watauga River and discover the different creatures that call it home! Please bring footwear that you don’t mind getting wet or muddy, no flip-flops. You may bring your own catchin’ tools if you’d like. No children younger than 5 unless supervised by parent. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Program will be cancelled/rescheduled in the event of severely inclement weather or abnormally high water levels. All critters will be released at the end of the program.

The Gathering at Sycamore Shoals

Saturday, September 11, 2021 10:00 am

Join the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution at Fort Watauga in honor of the Overmountain Men and their victory over loyalist forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain. The 241st anniversary of the “Gathering at Sycamore Shoals” will be celebrated with a memorial service and a ceremonial wreath laying.

24th Annual Fort Watauga Knap-In

Saturday & Sunday, September 11 & 12, 2021 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Knapping – with a “K”– has nothing to do with sleep! Knapping is the art of making stone tools, and the Knap-In at Fort Watauga is our celebration of Tennessee Archaeology Week. Watch primitive skills craftsmen make arrowheads, spear points and other survival tools. There will be demonstrations of primitive tools such as a bow, arrow, and atlatl throughout the day.

Tunes of the Time

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 2:00 pm

Admission: $5.00 (plus tax), 6 and under: Free Max: 10

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Life on the 18th century frontier could be harsh and unpredictable. Many early settlers turned to music as a source of joy and entertainment. Join Museum Curator Chad Bogart in the “Gathering Place” of the park visitor center for a glimpse into the musical heritage of the colonial frontier. See how music was a part of the everyday lives of colonial Americans and how the melting pot of early America influenced the songs and tunes we still enjoy today.

Fellowship English Country Dancing

Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome! The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from different worldwide cultures. No cost to attend. Open to anyone, with or without experience or a partner. Meet in the Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Sabine Hill Social Society.

Full Moon Hike

Monday, September 20, 2021 9:00 pm

Admission – $5.00 (plus tax), 6 and under: Free Max: 10

Pre-Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Our parks are closed from dusk till dawn, but this is a special occasion. Join Ranger Cory Franklin, for a walk under the light of the full moon. Learn about some of the monumental events that took place on the grounds of Sycamore Shoals State Park while enjoying the rare chance of seeing the park at night.

Night Fishing with a Ranger

Tuesday, September 21. 2021 8:00 pm

Admission – $5.00 (plus tax), 6 and under: Free Max: 10

Pre-Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Have you ever wanted to have Sycamore Shoals State Park all to yourself to fish the mighty Watauga River? Here is your chance! Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin for a night of fun and fishing. Our parks are closed from dusk till dawn but on September 21st we will allow you the opportunity to fish well into the night.

Fishing license with trout stamp required.

Bait, tackle, or poles not included.

OVTA Watauga River Crossing

Saturday, September 25, 2021 2:00 pm (approximate time)

Members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association have recreated the historic march to King’s Mountain since 1975. On September 25, marchers will cross the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals, just as the Overmountain militia crossed 241 years ago.

Lanterns & Legends of 1780:

Overmountain Militia Muster Candlelight Tours

Saturday, September 25 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8:00, 8:15, & 8:30 PM

Admission – Adults – $9.00; Ages 17 & under – $5.00

Max: 15 per tour

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

The year is 1780 and America’s War for Independence is in its 5th year. British Major Patrick Ferguson has threatened to destroy the frontier settlements. In response, the Overmountain Men have gathered at Sycamore Shoals and are forming a frontier army to search out Ferguson and his loyalist force. Experience the sights, sounds, and emotions of the 18th century as you are guided through the historic encampment by lantern light. Meet legendary figures such as Col. John Sevier, Mary Patton, Rev. Samuel Doak, and others as they tell the dramatic story of this historic gathering which led to one of the most decisive victories of the Revolution!

Program begins at the park visitor center. Each tour lasts approximately 1 hour.

Overmountain Muster at Sycamore Shoals

Saturday, September 25, 2021 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, September 26, 2021 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Join us for a weekend of living history demonstrations at the encampment of the Overmountain militia before the Battle of King’s Mountain in 1780. Live some of the most crucial days of the American Revolution.

Old Time Music Jam – Led by Art Lang

Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region each month. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play an instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes!

For further information, Call or Text – Sycamore Shoals State Park at 423-543-5808

Visitors Center Hours:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Sunday

Our Visitors Center is closed on most State holidays.

Park grounds are open from dawn until dusk.

In the event of extremely inclement winter weather, contact the park about program cancelations and park office closings.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park – 1651 W. Elk Avenue- Elizabethton, TN 37643

423-543-5808

sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com facebook.com/sycamoreshoals

tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals friendsofsycamoreshoals.org