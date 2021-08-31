The 46th Annual Apple Festival Races return, IN PERSON on September 4th

The 46th Annual Apple Festival Races presented by Hunter Subaru return after a “Virtual Race” year due to the pandemic and event gathering restrictions. This year’s in-person races will take place in Hendersonville on Saturday, September 4th at 8am. The running events consist of an individual 8k, a Team Challenge 5k (groups of four runners – combining times), and the Chick-fil-A Mini Moo One Mile Fun Run. The entire community is invited to participate in this classic, family-friendly race that is part of the Apple Festival activities and events.

Both the 5k Team Challenge and 8k start at 8am and the One Mile run/walk starts at 8:05am. The 8k route is an all-time favorite and the local runners are excited to see the race return on these city streets. “We are excited to have Henderson County’s most historic race back and in-person in 2021” said Race Chairman Greg Walker, “Promoting health and wellness in Henderson County through these races is our primary goal and we expect a great group of runners and company teams this year” he added. The course will be marked with signs and course markings and volunteers will be along the way, so runners can easily find their way.

Swag

Runners in the 8k and 5k will receive a complimentary Brooks technical running shirt and a Hunter Subaru goody bag included with their race entry. New for 2021 – Mini Moo participants will get a custom-designed, Chick-Fil-A One Mile tee!

Packet Pickup

Runners can pick up their race swag at Hunter Subaru on Friday, September 3rd from 11am-2pm or on race day before they run.

Registration is Now Open.