‘Mixed Americans’ exhibit on display at ETSU’s Tipton Gallery

“Mixed Americans,” an exhibition featuring works by a diverse group of artists of mixed racial heritage, is on display at Tipton Gallery through Oct. 8.

A panel discussion and reception are planned this week in conjunction with the exhibit, which is presented by the East Tennessee State University Department of Art and Design

The “Mixed Race: Negotiating Shifting Identities” panel will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm Street. It will be moderated by Adam Dickson, Langston Centre supervisor, alderman for the town of Jonesborough, and adjunct faculty member at ETSU.

The reception will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at Tipton Gallery, 126 Spring Street, as part of downtown Johnson City’s First Friday celebration.

Curated by Shai Perry, the “Mixed Americans” exhibition features works by 10 artists addressing the challenges and realities of being biracial in the United States. The multimedia display aims to encourage diversity, inclusion and visibility of people from various races and mixed-race communities. The artists include Alejandro T. Acierto, Jose Santos P. Ardivilla, Kelly “Native Child” Brown, Crystal Z. Campbell, John Feodorov, Jason Flack, Vanessa Gonzalez, Richard A. Lou, Emily Hanako Momohara and Elena Øhlander.

The exhibit is cosponsored by numerous departments and entities at ETSU, including the ETSU Foundation, Slocumb Galleries, Student Activities Allocations Committee, Black American Studies, Language and Culture Resource Center, Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, Department of Literature and Language, RTVF (Radio, Television and Film) Program and Master of Arts in Liberal Studies Program. Additional support is provided by the Langston Centre, a Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Build Communities (ABC) Grant and the East Tennessee Foundation’s Hope in Action Grant.

Tipton Gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m., on First Fridays from 6-8 p.m., and other times by appointment.

For more information or to schedule a viewing appointment, contact Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, ETSU Slocumb Galleries Director, at 423-439-3179 or contrera@etsu.edu.