Pro-Art Presents The WannaBeatles

The Pro-Art Association will present the Grammy nominated group The WannaBeatles on Saturday, September 11th at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodloe Center on the campus of Mountain Empire Community College as a part of the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series.

The group blends music and comedy to deliver a different kind of Beatles experience, one that receives standing ovations in theaters across the country. Using their impressive multi-instrumental skills, they re-create all eras of the Beatles’ songbook as well as their contemporaries, including hits from The Doors, Buffalo Springfield, The Who, Simon and Garfunkel, and The Monkees.

Tickets are available at the door, and are free to students or $15 dollars to the general public. A season ticket to 20+ shows can be purchased for $40 – less than $3 per show. Season tickets can be purchased at www.proartva.org, in person at any show, or by calling 276-376-4520.

Please note that masks are currently required on the Mountain Empire Community College Campus. Pro-Art asks that patrons wear a mask for the duration of the performance.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation. If you have any questions, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.