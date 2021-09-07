In 2016 the film “Suicide Squad” burst into cinemas, and even though highly successful, met with mixed reactions from fans and critics. The film was the first live-action appearance of the popular character Harley Quinn, who had been introduced in “Batman: The Animated Series” back in the 1990’s. Harley was played by Margot Robbie, who made the Joker’s sometime flame an unforgettable highlight of the film. Flashforward to 2021 with the release of “The Suicide Squad”, featuring a few of the same characters from the first film, while introducing new ones. Director James Gunn (“The Guardians of the Galaxy”) took over for Gavin O’Conner who left the project, and you can see the Marvel Studio’s style throughout the film. While the “Marvel” influence proved to be a horrible idea for the original cut of “Justice League”, it fits a bit better in the world of the Suicide Squad, which has a bit more over-the-top style. The plot of the new film has Intelligence officer Amander Waller (Viola Davis), in full pit viper mode, sending two Task Force X (Suicide Squads), led by Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) to the South American island of Coroto Maltese after its governmennt is ovethrown by an anti-United States regime. The prisoners who are sent on these missions are granted lighter sentences if they agree to go, but they are implanted with a device that will kill them if they abandon or veer from the mission instructions. The main point of the mission is to take down the laboratory known as Jotunheim, which holds the top secret experiment known as “Project Starfish.” However, once the mission is underway, several of the members of the Suicide Squad meet with an untimely end, leaving the less members to carry out the mission. The members who continue the mission are Harley, Bloodsport (Idris Elba as the technologically advanced mercenary), Peacemaker (John Cena as ruthless killer who believes in peace at any cost), King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone, a shark/human hybrid), Polka-Dot Man (Abner Krill as an “experiment gone wrong” character who can use polka dots as weapons), Ratcacther 2 (Daniela Melchoir as the girl who can control rats which she inherited from her father Ratcatcher), and leader Flag. The aforementioned survivors must battle the new government in Corto Maltese and the Thinker (Peter Capaldi as the metahuman scientist in charge of Project Starfish). During their skirmishes with the local military, the group manages to break into Jotunheim, where they discover horrible experiments and accidentally unleash Starro the Conqueror, an intelligent alien life form resembling a giant starfish with a single central eye and prehensile extremities. The alien made its comic book debut in 1960 featured in the #28 issue of “The Brave and the Bold”, where Starro fought the Justice League. The alien can also release mini Starros which latch onto the face of humans in order to control them. The squad battles Starro, and as one might expect, matters do not end well for the alien being, ending the film on a satisfying note. Make sure you stay seated as there are mid-credit and post-credit scenes that reveal two of the characters thought dead, survived. The actors are all perfectly cast, as Robbie is her usual sassy Harley self, with Cena, Elba and Krill all proving worthy of attention. Kinnaman is once again a force of steely determination as Colonel Flag. The real surprise is Melchoir as Ratcatcher 2, who proves to be the heart of the film. Actors aside, the only real issues I had with the film were the excessive gore and foul language, which may work for this group of comic book characters, but it was proven they could be PG-13 characters with the first film. The humor, via director Gunn, was a bit labored at times, but often worked to relieve some of the tense moments. Overall, ” The Suicide Squad” is a fine follow-up to the orignial, and does make one hope of more films. However, I am still upset that one of my favorite characters met his end, dropping my rating a bit. Now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. (Rated R)
The Suicide Squad
