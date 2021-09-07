Wings & Wheels on the Greene to Return in October

The Greene County Partnership and Greeneville Municipal Airport have announced plans to host their popular Wings & Wheels on the Greene event on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Municipal Airport (GCY). The popular fly-in and cruise-in style event is perfect for aircraft owners, pilots, aviation admirers, and car enthusiasts.

This year’s event, which is sponsored by Brolin & Bailey Co., will feature classic cars, food trucks, an American Flag fly-in, the opportunity to ride a biplane, and much more. “Last year was our inaugural Wings & Wheels on the Greene event, and was very well received by our community,” said Steven Neesen, FBO Manager at the Greeneville Municipal Airport. “We hope to continue building on this success by making this a yearly event and sharing another local feature with our city and county neighbors,” Neesen continued.

“In addition to providing something fun and family-friendly, this event is also designed to promote the aviation industry and tourism,” said Jeff Taylor, President and CEO of the Greene County Partnership. “This is another great event that has a positive and significant economic impact to our community,” Taylor explained. Admission to the event is free and auto registration for the cruise-in is $10.

The timeline is as follows: food trucks will be serving food the entire length of the event – 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., biplane rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., American Flag fly-in – 10:15 a.m.

For more information on the event or how you can participate by displaying your car, please contact Joni Parker, General Manager of the Greene County Partnership, by email at chamber@greenecop.com. For more information on the fly-in, please contact Steven Neesen at 423-823-9310 or email sneesen@greenevilletn.gov. More information can also be found by visiting Discover Greeneville TN on Facebook.