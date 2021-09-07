WKMA – The Beauty of Bernini 

William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, VA is pleased to announce Bernini and the Roman Baroque: Masterpieces from Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia, an exhibition which comprehensively maps the rich spectrum of genres and pictorial styles that characterize Baroque aesthetics and illuminates the influence of Gian Lorenzo Bernini across the Baroque movement. The luminous examples in this exhibition epitomize Baroque’s ultimate goal of elevating the viewer in mind and soul, communicating the moral and spiritual messages of the Catholic Church in its artistic heyday. Bernini and the Roman Baroque will be on view at William King Museum of Art, located at 415 Academy Dr. Abindgon, VA 24210, from October 14, 2021 through January 16, 2022. This exhibition is made possible through the generous support of Rose Ma rie Burriss with additional support by John and Joan Gregory & Don and Ginia Shawl.

The term Baroque connotes an abundance of detail, a sense of irregularity, and a sort of eccentric redundan cy—all hallmarks of an extraordinary generation of artists who converged in Rome at the dawn of the sev enteenth century. This artistic style became a cultural phenomenon, spreading concurrently from Naples to Venice, Vienna to Prague, and Bohemia to St. Petersburg, finally assuming its full global dimensions when it reached the Americas. Bernini and the Roman Baroque: Masterpieces from Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia explores the genesis of this one-of-a-kind artistic movement through a selection of 55 works from 40 artists, including 10 works by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

Bernini and the Roman Baroque: Masterpieces from Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia is organized by Glocal Project Consulting and is toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC. The exhibition was curated by Fran cesco Petrucci, Director of Palazzo Chigi and Dominique Lora, Art Historian and Curator.