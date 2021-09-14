2021 Henderson County Open Studio Tour – Light 

Saturday, September 18, 10:00 – 5:00

(some Studios have Sunday hours as well, see below)

The Henderson County Open Studio Tour celebrating our many local artists was one of the several casualties to the pandemic. It is back this year with a simpler, modified version of the old studio tour of previous years. The artists are still here, still working, and still have work to show and sell. Neither the pandemic nor the isolation has kept these artists out of their studios, and now the artists want to welcome people back into their lives and into their workplace once again.

There will be 10 studios, with 13 artists, representing several disciplines, opening their homes and studios to art lovers on September 18 from 10 am – 5 pm. Although it is a smaller event this year, those participating are dedicated, and they hope that many art lovers will want to see what their neighbors have been producing over the last 2 years. The majority of these artists are painters – almost every medium: oil, gouache, pastels, ink, and everything in between will be represented in this show. Many of the artists have won several national and local awards. They have been featured in periodicals, and are represented in private, corporate, and public collections. We are so very blessed in this area to have this level of talent virtually next door.

According to Clare Sahling, one of the participating artists, this year’s event will be considerably different. First of all, it is smaller. There are no sponsors, no formal marketing, no fees or budget, and most importantly, no elegant Tour Guide. She defined this OPEN STUDIO TOUR – LIGHT as a “loose confederation of artists who want to open up their homes and studios to the public again”, and make it an event. All the studios will be open on Saturday. Some (not all!) are opting to open also on Sunday, and even then, the hours and circumstances may be different. The Studio Guide sheet needs to be referenced for that information. It will all take place on the 3rd weekend of September as always.

There are yellow posters going up around town with access information on them. The Tour Guide sheets are available at the Visitors Center, with the artists, and several other locations. The Tour Guide sheets are simply single sheets this year, not the glamorous catalog from years past. This is the OPEN STUDIO TOUR – LIGHT. Visitors will have to use their own GPS and look up websites to decide which artists they choose to visit and how to get there. But Ms. Sahling says that, with it so small this year, it will be easy to visit all the studios!

Once a visitor arrives at any of the studios, they can pick up a Tour Packet with flyers from any of the artists, plus the Studio Tour sheet with websites. Not all the artists have a website, but the Tour Packets available will have everyone’s work represented in that.

Please note that each Studio will have its own Covid protocols. These are private residences and studios and each artist will do what he/she feels necessary to keep their guests safe – and for themselves to feel safe as well! In this regard, their rules rule! No exceptions!

One of the artists, a watercolorist, has been painting all her life. She paints very sensitive flower paintings and landscapes. I asked her if she has to make herself paint on a regular basis, and she said, “I have to paint! It is not an option, for me!” She’s had some hard knocks lately, and she says that her sanity lies in creating something beautiful with depth and precision.

Another of the artists, considers herself quite an ancient. She did not start painting until she was 70, and began at the very beginning with an art course at BRCC. She says she cried for 3 years, and now finds herself in a great Gallery and sells her work all over the world. She finds this shift in her life most surprising, quite humbling, and even beyond absurd. But she loves it nonetheless.

For this Studio Tour, we have a fiber artist and a ceramic artist. And there are some painters who do very large works indeed. Several hold demonstrations for other artists both locally and beyond. Another teaches at BRCC and there are many who are represented in museums and galleries all over this country, and abroad. You will find portraits, flowers, landscapes, abstracts – plain and fancy, big and small. And there is silk fiber and pottery to add other beautiful dimensions to this show.

These artists have waited 2 years to have you back to share their work and they are so excited to welcome you again! Please come celebrate!

A sheet of the participating artists are available for download athttps://www.visithendersonvillenc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021-Open-Studio-Tour.jpg