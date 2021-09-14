22nd Annual Sorghum Festival at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

The 22nd annual Sorghum Festival will allow visitors to have the opportunity to observe sorghum cane being processed into molasses using a mule-powered mill on Saturday, September 18th at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The mule will be out turning the cast iron rollers squeezing out the delectable juices to be boiled down into molasses. Just to watch the mule work is worth a visit to the site! While activities will take place all day, Oscar, his crew, and the mule will be milling the cane in the earlier part of the day, so be sure to come during the morning hours.

Visitors can enjoy touring the historic structures of the property that will take you back to the 1800s. The historic cave will be open for everybody of all ages to explore and find their inner spelunker. Several local bands will be playing music in the historic barn throughout the day. Bring a chair or use one of our hay bales to enjoy the music. Area historic museums will be on site to help promote the region’s rich history. Food vendors of Mountain Boy’s Kountry Kitchen, P.A. Snack Shack, and Mountain Brooke’s Delights will be on site for visitors to enjoy a picnic. There will also be several local vendors selling homemade crafts. A handful of classic and antique cars from the Model A Mac’s group will be on display for visitors view.

Simply relax in the shade and appreciate the historic atmosphere while getting away from the fast pace of the twenty first century. Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children twelve and under, and kids under 3 are free. As always, members of the Tipton Haynes Historical Association are FREE. Sorghum molasses will also be available for purchase – $6 per pint and $3 per half pint. For additional information, please call (423) 926-3631. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 South Roan Street Johnson City. Tipton Haynes State Historic Site is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.