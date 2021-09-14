Pro-Art Presents In the Garage: Community Open Mic Night

Pro-Art is trying something different—you’ve got the mic. Welcome to In the Garage, Pro-Art’s first ever community Open Mic Night. Local artists of all types are invited to take the stage and share their art. Poets, musicians, actors, comedians, singers, visual artists, animators, writers, dancers, storytellers, and more are all welcome.

The series is set for three Friday’s this fall, September 17, October 22, and November 19 at the Norton Expo Center at 815 Park Avenue in Norton, VA. Sign-ups will begin at 7:00 PM (slots are first come, first served), and the shows will start at 7:30 PM. Admission is free, and you don’t have to perform to attend. Please come out to support the local artists in our community!

Pro-Art asks community members to wear a mask while inside the Expo Center to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. We will keep the garage doors open and the fans going to help ventilate the space. Due to the nature of an open-participation event, the series is for ages 16 and up.

Artists who plan to showcase their work should limit their performance to 7-10 minutes. This will allow us to maximize our time to hear from as many artists as possible. If you need a projector and screen to display your art, please email us as soon as possible at pro-art@uvawise.edu.

Norton Expo Center parking is available in the Coalfield lot, in street spaces on Park Avenue, and in the parking lot adjacent to Logisticare on 8th Street. Please do not park in the Sugar Hill Cidery Lots or behind the Expo Center. Visit proartva.org/inthegarage to see a map of all event parking for the series. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

This series is made possible through partnership with the City of Norton and the Norton Industrial Development Authority. Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation. If you have any questions, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.