Some more local fun and even more talent

As I have written before, I am a member of the local Appalachian Celtic group here in the tri cities. Every year the group holds its annual festival and it is usually at the Tipton Haynes historical site in Johnson City on south Roan Street. The is my first year of attending And my son Eli and I had a wonderful time, we spent four hours of listening to Celtic music performed by live group[s, looking over handmade crafts and art it was a beautiful day for walking the grounds, and even exploring an onsite cave. This was my son’s favorite part, in fact at one point he tells me. “Okay daddy, you stand out here I want to go in one more time,” and he follows it with, “and don’t do anything crazy!” this could be because I am always doing something to get his goat.

Also as I like to do I discovered a wonderful talent in a young lady there, her name is Jazmine Martinez and she is an artist. Her grandmother owns a mobile food stand and actually sets up daily locally. I was standing in line when I noticed the drawing of the dragon, she had several other pieces on display mostly were of the anime verity of characters. But I noticed the simple black and white drawing that I was told she had just finished a few minutes before I stepped up, I grabbed it up and asked about it and her, she is young so she was quite for most of the conversation, as her grandmother began to tell me of her granddaughter’s accomplishments of selling her work to people as far away as California became I more impressed with her. I believe if given the right encouragement and support which I believe she has this you woman has a grand future in the art industry. Overall I believe the event was a resounding success. They also hold one for Halloween and Christmas and I look forward to attending both.