WKMA – Drive-Thru Trick or Treating with Haunted Hill 

Gather your ghouls and goblins and bring the whole family to William King Museum of Art on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm for free and horrifying Halloween fun with Haunted Hill! William King Museum of Art is offering a safe and fun way for the community to enjoy the spooky season. Cruise the loop around the museum for socially distanced drive-thru trick or treating!  

Candy Stations will be set up around Academy Drive.Are you a business or organization interested in setting up a Candy Station at Haunted Hill? Please contact Nikki Hicks at (276) 628-5005 x113 or email nhicks@wkmuseum.org for more information. 

Haunted Hill 2021 is made possible by the generous support of Food City and Powell Valley National Bank in Abingdon, VA.

For  more information, visit WilliamKingMuseum.org.  

 

 

