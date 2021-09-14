WKMA – The Premier Holiday Shopping Event: Mistletoe Market 

Coming November 4 – 7 is the region’s premier holiday shopping event: Mistletoe Market. Brought to you by William King Museum of Art and held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, VA, Mistletoe Market is the region’s largest holiday shopping event and the biggest annual fundraiser for William King Museum of Art. Tickets to Mistletoe Market must be purchased on location the day of the event. Proceeds from Mistletoe Market benefit curatorial and educational programming at William King Museum of Art.

Vendors at Mistletoe Market always offer something unique for shoppers, including hand-crafted clothing, one-of-a-kind jewelry, holiday gift items, fine art, and delicious edibles. The market also features an on-site café with light food and beverages.

2021 Mistletoe Market will be held November 4, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm; November 5 – 6, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm; and November 7, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. Admission is $6.00 for adults, $4.00 for children ages 6-12. Join us for Family Day on November 6 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm to see Santa Claus!

A limited number of shoppers can enjoy a private shopping experience on November 4, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm with Private Preview Shopping. This shopping experience is for the COVID conscious and will have a limited number of tickets sold. Tickets are $20.00 and include entrance to Mistletoe Market and a VIP goody bag! Private Preview Shopping tickets must be purchased prior to the event at www.williamkingmuseum.org/event/2021-mistletoe-market/.

2021 Mistletoe Market is presented by Powell Valley National Bank in Abingdon, VA, Food City, and 98.5 WTFM. Join us for the most anticipated shopping event of the year and help support the arts and education in your community! Questions or comments about Mistletoe Market? Call (276) 628 – 5005 x113 or email nhicks@wkmuseum.org.