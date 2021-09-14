Wortham Center season begins with iconic hits from Motown, soul legends in Masters of Soul, Sept. 16

Sing along with the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music when Masters of Soul comes to the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Nostalgia is at the forefront of this season-opening event, featuring stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of male and female vocal groups backed by a live band. Now safer than ever with a brand-new, venue-wide air filtration system, the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is proud to welcome artists back to the stage and audiences back to the theatre for its 2021/2022 season.

For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane. For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience the era that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded. In this opening night performance for the Wortham Center’s 2021/2022 season, you’re invited to sing along to hits from Gladys Knight and The Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Four Tops, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Barry White, Sam and Dave, James Brown and many more. These incredible vocalists channel the masters of soul themselves, emulating the timeless harmonies and smooth moves of all the iconic duos and trios of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the 10-person cast consists of three lead male vocalists and three lead female vocalists backed by a four-piece band of seasoned musicians who’ve been touring together for decades. Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences and garnered rave reviews across the country — inviting all in attendance to sing along with each iconic song.

Masters of Soul is the product of musician Al Hundley, keyboardist Travis “Trav” Domino, choreographer and musician Dario Outlaw, singer and bassist Oscar Waters, lead guitarist Dentro “Dent” Ford, vocalist Ronald “Smitty” Smith, musician John Hodges, vocalist Shanee’ Dawkins, vocalist Deneen “Lady D” Brooks, and vocalist Joyce Bowers. Each of these talented performers shares a lifelong passion for music that has taken them across the world — including a five-month tour of Africa with Masters of Soul — singing and performing to rave reviews both at home and abroad.

Updated vaccination and mask policy, effective Sept. 1, 2021: To ensure the health and wellness of patrons, artists, staff and volunteers, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test conducted by a lab within 48 hours of the performance is required to attend indoor performances at the Wortham Center. Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted. Policies will be adjusted in response to local and national recommendations about health and safety. For full policy details and updates, visit the COVID-19 Policies and Procedures page at worthamarts.org.

To obtain more information about upcoming performances at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts or to purchase tickets for the Masters of Soul performance on Thursday, Sept. 16 ($50 Regular; $45 Students; $20 Child), call the Wortham Center Box Office at 828-257-4530 or visit worthamarts.org.

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, located at 18 Biltmore Ave. in downtown Asheville, is a three-venue performing arts complex, encompassing the 500-seat Diana Wortham Theatre, with its exceptional acoustics and sightlines, the 100-seat black box theatre, Tina McGuire Theatre, and the multiuse Henry LaBrun Studio, designed for special events and workshops. Each year from fall through spring, the Wortham Center produces a season packed full of world-class, internationally renowned artists — presenting the best of the best in music, dance, theatre, comedy and more. The 2021/2022 Season sponsors are the Buncombe County TDA, Renaissance Asheville Hotel, Asheville Citizen Times, the North Carolina Arts Council, 67 Biltmore and Blue Moon Water. To obtain more information on the season or to purchase tickets, call the theatre’s box office at 828- 257-4530 or visit worthamarts.org.