Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021 Festival Re-Cap

There was much to enjoy on Saturday at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, a full-day marathon of music on 13 stages, spread out along State Street and the surrounding Downtown area. Festival headliner Blackberry Smoke enthralled fans from the very first note, then worked them into a ruckus later in the set as front man Charlie Starr took to the mic and declared, “This is a historical place in the United States of America,” as he pointed to the place where the 1927 Bristol Sessions monument stands just a few feet from the stage. “I’ve got a surprise coming for you.” At that moment, the band ripped into their single “You Hear Georgia.” Afterward Starr took to his acoustic guitar for a verse of of Jimmie Rodgers’ “Blue Yodel (T for Texas).” It’s moments like this that make festival goers and organizers alike swell with pride, knowing that artists who perform in Bristol not only know its history, but also hold the same reverence for this sacred place. Dr. Dog, now on the band’s farewell tour, performed before an enamored Cumberland Square Park crowd as local favorites Folk Soul Revival gave a bittersweet final performance on the Piedmont Stage to thousands of adoring fans that sang along to practically every song. The Steel Woods, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Rob & Trey Hensley, John R. Miller, Jim Lauderdale, American Aquarium, and The New Respects were other big festival highlights, each delivering stellar performances to enthusiastic crowds. Festival mainstays include The Possum Creek Playboys, an act compiled of dozens of local pickers from a number of bands. The group gathered in a parking lot near Moore Street for a big bluegrass jam, something they do every year. Other exceptional locals at the festival include Ed Snodderly (owner of music mecca The Down Home), Beth Snapp, and Momma Molasses – each exemplifies the exceedingly high level of artistry that saturates the Bristol music scene. Virtuosic cellist Dave Eggar, who recently moved to Bristol from Brooklyn, New York several months ago and is a frequent collaborator with musicians in the Bristol community, dazzled audiences from the Paramount stage with a multifarious ensemble of artists including former American Idol contestant Crystal Bowersox, tap dancer Parker Hall, Latin jazz bassist Ariel Dela Portilla, and Cuban-American vocalist Nicolle Guerra, among others.