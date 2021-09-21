Bugtussle Entertainment Venue Provides an Awesome Atmosphere

In June of 2021 one man’s dream sparked a yearning for an outside venue in this area. At first it was a small idea by Richard Burleson and Cindy Miller due to their love for local music. This passion led them to host an outside “party” on Richard’s property. This was thought to be a onetime thing but Richard was approached by members of the group Metal Souls and Shadowplay with the idea of a more permanent venue. These band members are some of the local top supporters of local music and they agreed to help make all of this happen. Their first official event was the Bugtussle Summer Bash and it was a huge success which led to a second event being planned and called Southern Thunder. Both events hosted 4 bands. Because of the success of these events Bugtussle Entertainment Venue was born.

In just 3 short months Bugtussle Entertainment Venue has grown and is providing some of the area’s most talented local musicians and bands an awesome atmosphere and tasty food. Saturday September 25th will be the third event and it has been named Meadow Mayhem. This will begin at 4:00pm on Saturday and last until 12am. They are also offering campsites located on four acres for $10.00. Local talent, great music, tasty food and a place to sleep makes this a perfect way to spend an evening in East Tennessee. Hope to see you there!