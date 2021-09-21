Faces & Places – Rhythm & Roots

Home
Advertise
Circulation
About Us
FAQ
Contact Us
In This Issue
Featured
Cover Story
Virginia Highlands Festival
Meet Our Town: Elizabethton
National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Events
Local Photographer Jeffrey Stoner April Exhibition at CSFA
ETSU’s 2021 Civility Week encourages participants to ‘Be the Light’
Knoxville Opera hosts free Memorial Day Concerts at the Knoxville Museum of Art on May 30
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: History at Home
Historic Summer Street Dance in Hendersonville, NC
Fairy Trail at Bullington Gardens Open through August
Big-time railroading returns for Carter Railroad Museum’s ‘Non-Stop Northeast Day’
Create Appalachia to Offer Workshop for Local Artists: “Contracts & Copyrights: Legal and Ethical Basics for Creatives”
Pro-Art Announces 45th season with Off-Broadway smash, The Marvelous Wonderettes!
Hands On! Discovery Center August Events
Ghoulish Goodies: Chapter 2
ETSU ASL Program planning campus, community events for Deaf Awareness Week
MPCC offers Let’s Glow Crazy! teen dance
Get Outdoors at the 6th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021 Festival Re-Cap
The Apple Festival Baking Contest Returns
Arts
Local Photographer Jeffrey Stoner April Exhibition at CSFA
Create Appalachia to Offer Workshop for Local Artists: “Contracts & Copyrights: Legal and Ethical Basics for Creatives”
Pro-Art Announces 45th season with Off-Broadway smash, The Marvelous Wonderettes!
WKMA – The Brick Campaign
TUSCULUM ENHANCES EMPHASIS ON FINE ARTS, PROMOTES HOLLOWELL TO LEAD THE INITIATIVE
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021 Festival Re-Cap
Music
Knoxville Opera hosts free Memorial Day Concerts at the Knoxville Museum of Art on May 30
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Caleb Caudle on Farm and Fun Time June 10
The Breakfast Club returns to Capone’s – Sat, Sept 25
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021 Festival Re-Cap
Band Booking
News
ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy offering free webinars for ESL Support Program
Birthplace of Country Music Ready for Spring with Increased Museum Visitation, Festival Planning, and New Events
Women in Power – Ashley Grindstaff
Women in Power – Angela Cameron, DDS
Women in Power – Kim Santucci
Northeast Tennessee Tourism to Host May 22 Litter Clean-Up
Pal’s Sudden Service® Partners With Tennessee Basketball Star John Fulkerson As A Brand Ambassador
WKMA – The Brick Campaign
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
Business
The Loafer Live
Davis Marina
Award Winning Digital Video Services
True Foundation Property Group
FairyTails Grooming & Daycare
Columns
*batteries not included
Pop Life
Tea Time with Appalachian Barbie
Social Sentiments
Ponderings to Ponder
Archives
Archived Articles By Month
Progress Businesses
Automotive
Event Venue
Home Services
Marketing
Medical
Restaurants
Schools / Colleges
Services
Stores
Theatre
Travel
Spotlight
Full Issues
Faces & Places – Rhythm & Roots
Sep 21, 2021
The Loafer
Share this:
The Apple Festival Baking Contest Returns
National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
You Might Also Like
A Southern Summer to Remember
Blinding You With Space Science
The Loafer
info@theloaferonline.com
11 hours ago
Archives
,
Faces & Places
,
Featured
Spotlight
Check back soon for updates.
National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Faces & Places – Rhythm & Roots
The Apple Festival Baking Contest Returns