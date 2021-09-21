Get Outdoors at the 6th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire

th annual Tennessee Medieval Faire. This outdoor interactive family-friendly special event will spring to life on October 2 and run for three consecutive weekends in Harriman. Travel back in time to 1199 and Live the Age of Chivalry with Robin Hood at the 6annual Tennessee Medieval Faire. Thisinteractive family-friendly special event will spring to life on October 2 and run for three consecutive weekends in Harriman.

“The Sheriff of Nottingham is throwing a grand Faire to impress the evil Prince John and to win the innocent Lady Marian’s heart,” said Lars Paulson, general manager. “The Sheriff has also invited Robin Hood and his merry friends to the festivities to lure them in for capture. But who will be the mouse and who will be the cheese? Come and see!”

Patrons are encouraged to come with a sense of play and adventure. Patrons can enter the costume contest to win a prize; share their talents onstage to join Robin Hood; give suggestions in the improv show; compete in yard games in the Medieval Olympics, and learn to sword fight with Pirates of Bretagne. Other activities include getting knighted; folk dancing; speed courting; petting goats; getting photos taken with woodland fairies; and playing corn hole, the stocks, giant chess, and steel drum.

Throughout the day, there will be professional stage entertainment in the eight-acre medieval village. On the Field of Honour will be The Royal Joust by Debracy Productions and Human Combat Chess by the interactive street characters. On the five other stages will be comedy stunt shows by The Flaming Ginger, Lords of Adventure (Oct 2-3) and Two Noisy Knights (Oct 9-10, 16-17). Patrons will feel transported by Celtic music from The CrossJacks, Kris Colt, Thunder and Spice (Oct 2-3, 9-10), and Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers (Oct 16-17). For the young and young at heart, there will be puppet shows, fairy tales, and Sherwood School. Entertainment schedules will be posted online and will be available at the entrance on show days.

Adding to the festivities will be a variety of juried craft vendors, selling period costumes, accessories, and unique gifts. Food will be available for purchase, including turkey legs, wraps, salads, and sandwiches. Hot and cold beverages will also be available (including beer for adults 21+ years of age with a valid photo ID).

The Tennessee Medieval Faire will be open rain or shine. The dates are October 2-3, 9-10, 16-17. Hours are 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Free field parking is provided. Admission tickets may be purchased with cash or credit on festival days at the ticket house. Admission prices include all taxes and fees and are $19 for ages 13+, $9 for ages 5 to 12; and free for ages 4 and under. There will be no ATM onsite, so patrons are encouraged to bring cash for purchases, tips, and convenience. For public safety, all are requested to follow CDC guidelines regarding Covid.

The festival is sponsored by Roane Tourism, Roane County News, Baymont Inn and Suites, and the Roane County School Board; with assistance from the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Roane State Community College. For more information, please visit www.TMFaire.com , and like and follow the Tennessee Medieval Faire on Facebook.

Live the Age of Chivalry!