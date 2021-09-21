Washington County Public Library

wclibrarytn.beanstack.org

October 4th – October 24th

Registration begins September 20th

Have you heard the clock tower ringing?

It’s almost that time again!

Laura the Librarian is welcoming everyone back to the oldest town in Tennessee for another chapter of Ghoulish Goodies, Washington County Tennessee Public Library’s Virtual Trick-Or-Treating event!

Laura wants to make it a little different this year, because she loves mixing things up!

This year, the Main Street businesses will be separated into four groups per week, and the codes will be based on famous horror authors! Each group will award you a badge and a small bag of candy.

There will also be one secret badge per week, with the codes hidden inside different businesses. Each badge you earn will get you a full candy bar! There’s also a chance that just entering in one of the secret codes will earn you an in-person prize at the business, so don’t be afraid to ask!

Ghoulish Goodies: Chapter 2 will only last three weeks, starting on October 4th going through October 24th.

Registration will start September 20th and will last until October 17th, the end of the second week.

If you register for the event after midnight October 17th, any badges you unlock will not be counted for and you will not earn any prizes.

So be sure to register early so you can get the full experience!

Your Ghoulish Bag will be available to be picked up starting on October 25th at the Jonesborough Library.

This event is free for all ages; kids, teens, adults alike!

Any questions, comments, or concerns can be directed to Allen McCumber at amccumber@wclibrarytn.org!

All of our programs are sponsored and are possible because of our Friends of the Library group.

If you’re interested in joining and helping out, please call the Jonesborough Library at (423) 753-1800 or the Gray Library at (423) 477-1550.