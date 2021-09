Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., offers teens 14-18 a chance to dance the night away with friends under black lights and glow-in-the-dark lighting.

This event will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the MPCC gymnasium.

This night of free fun, music and refreshments is limited to a maximum of 25 participants to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Please register in person at MPCC or by calling 423-434-5749.