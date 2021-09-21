The Apple Festival Baking Contest Returns 

The Unicoi County Apple Festival is fast approaching, so grab your aprons, dust off your recipe files, and start baking! Bring your favorite apple dish on Friday, October 1, to the 2021 Unicoi County Apple Festival Baking Contest, sponsored by the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce and University of Tennessee Extension.

This year’s contest will be held at the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Erwin. Entries will be received between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., with the closed judging to begin at 12 p.m.

Three categories for the Apple Festival Baking Contest will include apple pie, apple cake and youth baking contest for ages 17 and under. Only one entry per category will be accepted. The entries for the contest must include at least one cup of apples, applesauce, or dried apples. A copy of the recipe must be included with the entry to qualify for judging.

Prizes in each category will be $75 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place. Winners will be announced on stage at 2:00 p.m.

For information about the contest, call the UT Extension at (423) 735-1637.

To inspire our local cooks, here are some first-place winners from past years:

Spice Apple Cupcakes

First Place Winner: Nikki Ayers of Unicoi, TN

2 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon allspice ½ teaspoon grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper ½ teaspoon coriander seed

1 stick butter, room temperature ¾ cup light brown sugar, packed

½ cup granulated sugar 4 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup apple sauce 1 cup apples, finely chopped

Maple Cream Cheese Icing:

1 stick butter softened 8 oz cream cheese softened

4 cups powered sugar 2 tablespoons maple syrup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 24 muffin tines with cupcake liners. In medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, and coriander seed.

In separate bowl, with electric mixer, cream butter with sugars. Add eggs, one at a time and mix well. Reduce speed, add apple sauce and flour mixture. Mix well, fold in apples.

Divide batter among line cups. Bake 20 minutes or until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cupcakes in tines. Frost with Maple Cream Cheese Icing.

Tennessee Apple Pie

First Place Winner: Cindy Bowser of Jonesborough, TN

¾ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons flour ½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon salt

1 package Pillsbury Pie Crust 1 egg separated

¼ cup cream 3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon milk 6 cups thinly sliced apples, preferably granny smith apples

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In small bowl, mix sugars, flour, spices, and salt. Set aside. Prepare pie crust as directed on package for two crust pie using 9-inch pie pan. Brush top of bottom crust with egg white. Spread a third of apples into pan. Sprinkle with 1/3 of seasoning mixture. Repeat 2 more times. Pour cream into center of pie. Dot with pats of butter evenly over the top. Top with second crust. Seal edges and flute. Cut slits several places in top of crust. Beat together egg yolk and milk. Brush evenly over top of pie crust to lightly cover.

Bake for 1 hour or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown.