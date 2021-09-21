The Breakfast Club returns to Capone’s – Sat, Sept 25

The Breakfast Club, the region’s most popular recurring live music attraction, returns to Capone’s in Johnson City, TN on Saturday, September 25. Admission to the show is $12, and the show begins at 10:00 p.m. It will be the band’s first show at Capone’s in two years. The event is produced by Ansley Roberts Promotions. Early arrival is highly recommended.
The Breakfast Club was busy entertaining the local region this summer. They headlined the July 4th celebration in Erwin, as well as a Fridays After 5 event in Downtown Johnson City in August. Both events were very successful, as large crowds gathered to see their favorite ’80s Cover Band. The Breakfast Club has also headlined shows in recent years at The Covered Bridge Celebration in Elizabethton and at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Breakfast Club has entertained live music fans in the Tri-Cities region for over two decades. Fans from a multitude of genres and generations are regular attendees of The Breakfast Club’s shows. Many local musicians routinely attend The Breakfast Club concerts in appreciation of the band’s live musical execution. Several line-up changes, social changes, and the evolution of popular music haven’t slowed down the ’80s music juggernaut over the years. Hundreds of fans routinely pack Capone’s for each show featuring The Breakfast Club in order to sing and dance along to their favorite nostalgic tunes.
Since their first show in the region, The Breakfast Club has become woven into the fabric of local music tradition. The members of The Breakfast Club have shared the stage with numerous music legends, including but not limited to, Whitesnake, The Romantics, Poison, Drivin’n’Cryin’, Hootie and The Blowfish, White Lion, The Smithereens, Edwin McCain, and many others.