TUSCULUM ENHANCES EMPHASIS ON FINE ARTS, PROMOTES HOLLOWELL TO LEAD THE INITIATIVE

For decades, Tusculum University has been an exceptional outlet for the fine arts, and now the higher education institution is enhancing its emphasis on these programs.

To help oversee this growth in the fine arts, the College of Civic and Liberal Arts has selected a well-regarded member of the Tusculum family to serve as its day-to-day leader. Jennifer Hollowell, who most recently served as coordinator of Tusculum Arts Outreach, has been promoted to director of Tusculum’s Center for the Arts. She is leading the effort now that Tusculum has launched another academic year filled with events and activities for students and the community.

“Jennifer Hollowell is a treasure to Tusculum University, Greene County and the region,” said Wayne Thomas, the college’s dean. “She has long been a fierce advocate for the arts in the region and a key reason Tusculum has led in this programming. Her leadership will certainly advance us even further as we add academic programming to help reinforce what we’ve been doing so exceptionally well for years.”

Thomas said Hollowell was a logical choice for the position. She will coordinate logistics and work hand in hand with the Office of Institutional Advancement on fundraising for fine arts programming, such as art and design, the Tusculum Band, chorus, creative writing and theater.

Hollowell has worked at Tusculum since 1988. Her extensive experience will be valuable with the fall semester startup of new academic offerings in the fine arts field at Tusculum, Thomas said. These include a Bachelor of Arts in arts outreach administration and a theatre concentration for the Bachelor of Arts in communication.

Thomas said Hollowell will lead practicum experiences that give students real-world experience in arts management. She will also use her significant network in the arts community to line up opportunities for students at venues across the region, he said.

In addition, Hollowell will continue to play an important part in Tusculum Acts, Arts, Academia, which has brought major performers to campus several times a year.

“In leading this initiative, Hollowell has purposely kept ticket prices at a minimum, to ensure accessibility to all families, regardless of income,” Thomas said.

Hollowell said she is honored to be chosen for additional responsibilities. She has witnessed Tusculum’s success firsthand and said she welcomes the opportunity to take the fine arts program to the next level of achievement.

“Tusculum has enriched people’s lives through high-quality arts programming that has contributed greatly to the region’s quality of life,” she said. “We also have excelled academically with a creative writing program that has prepared career-ready professionals who are achieving impressive heights as alumni. We are excited to build on our long-lasting connections with the region’s arts community and reinforce our commitment to civic engagement and our leadership in the fine arts.”

For more information about the university, please visit www.tusculum.edu.