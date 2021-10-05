What Do You Want To Say to Your Audience?

Crafting your social media message can be tricky, but is integral to your strategy. Your message can make or break your brand perception. So the question is: what do you want to say?

Content that conveys knowledge is valuable. Spreading knowledge creates confidence and allows your customers to see that you truly care about solving their issues. It also shows that you are passionate about your field and will put that passion into the work you do for your clients.

Crafting content that shows the people behind your brand bonds your audience to your staff. Through your messaging, you can create a feeling of being in store with the staff speaking with them about your products and services, which puts the customer at ease. Create behind the scenes videos and meet the staff posts to convey a sense of belonging among your audience.

When creating your social media strategy, ask yourself what you want to say to your audience and test your messaging to ensure that it properly conveys your message.