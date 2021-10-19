Flipping a Mattress

I was out puttering around my garden the other day, mostly yelling obscenities at squirrels, when my non-existent wife, Sheila, came out to speak with me. I had promised our fake son, Lemuel, that if he was good in the first quarter of school, we would take him out and let him pick out a honey-baked ham for his pet crocodile Eustace. Sheila showed me his report card and I was as proud as anyone who had just told one of God’s creatures of the forest what they can go do with themselves could be.

As I still had a few squirrels to tell off, I asked Sheila if she wouldn’t mind going alone with Lemuel. “Funny you should mention that,” she said, “I was wondering if you wouldn’t mind my taking him and if while we’re gone you could do me a favor.” Sheila and I have enjoyed a sham marriage of many years, we have a lot of trust and understanding betwixt us. I knew whatever it was she was asking me to do could wait until I was done saying terrible things to rodents.

“Be a dear and flip the mattress in the guest room, as we had talked about” she said. “Not a problem, dear! I’ll be glad to do a gymnasts turn to the Imperial 900” I said while flashing that million-dollar smile of mine. With that, Sheila smiled back, said they’d be gone about an hour and left me to finish. I heard the sound of Sheila and Lemuel driving away as I walked back towards the house. Through the patio door, I walked up the stairs to our guest bedroom.

All the sheets had been removed from the bed, which was very kind of Sheila. She knows I have this fear of finding sock monkeys hidden under bedsheets and often am filled with abject terror when I have to strip a bed. The bed was located in the middle of the room, with two nightstands beside it, both with medium-sized lamps on them. At first, you might think that flipping a queen-sized mattress alone could be daunting, and it can be. However, I was confident that with enough thought and careful planning, I could get the task done with ease.

I thought I might try the corner first and see if I could nudge the mattress forward, up and over the headboard. Gripping the front left corner with both hands along the bottom, I took a deep breath and pulled up. I successfully lifted the mattress, so I tried my best to tug forward, but the mattress was getting caught up on the nightstand on that side. It was going up, but it wasn’t coming forward. I could have moved the nightstand, but I am of the Tetris generation and wasn’t ready to let something like that get in my way of solving this physics puzzle.

I went over to the side of the mattress and put my hands under the middle of it, on the left side. Again, I took a breath and began to lift the mattress, this time I was having more success. I found as I lifted the mattress if I could slowly tug it towards me, I could get it to raise more, slowly, gently.

Things were going fine till physics began to work against me. As I was inching the mattress more and more upon its side, I was sweating and my glasses began to slide forward. Both hands occupied, I had to do the best I could to get my glasses to wiggle back up on my nose. The wiggling only made my glasses slide down further. In a perfect marriage of happenstance, the edge of the mattress caught my glasses. I thought “ah, I got this” and tried to smash my face into the mattress to push the glasses back on.

As I wanted to get the mattress closer to my face, I did another push upward. It caught my glasses just fine, but the motion caused them to miss my head and go flying off behind me. So here I stood, everything a blur, and a mattress almost on its side with a deep sense of disorientation surging through my body. Not knowing where my glasses landed, I was nervous to move for fear of crushing them with my feet.

Even sweatier than before, I decided to go with swift moves and pray for the best. I got one hand on the top of the mattress, one hand on the bottom, and began to wiggle the bottom part towards me. With enough of the bottom towards me I thrust the mattress away from me. Down the mattress went, down I went on top of it, and I heard the sound of a clunky impact behind me—I prayed it was my glasses.

Once I took a moment to recover, I got on my hands and keens and began to crawl—and feel—my way towards where the impact sounded like it was. Sure enough, it was my glasses, thankfully. I got the bed centered and felt pleased with my accomplishments. I then went back out into my garden, to get some fresh air and to yell obscenities at the spiders. You know. Bookends. Balance for the day. When Sheila and Lemuel got home, she was pleased, and he was so happy to give his pet some ham. See you next week.