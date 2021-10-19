James Bond is finally back on the big screen and it has been quite a wait. The pandemic caused the 25th film in the franchise “No Time to Die” to be postponed numerous times, but 007 is now fighting the bad guys at a theater near you. There is nothing in filmdom like the opening sequence of a Bond film, and the title track is performed by pop star Billie Eilish. For fans of Daniel Craig’s Bond, of which I am one, this is sadly his last outing as the superspy. When Craig first burst onto the screen in 2006 (!) as Bond in “Casino Royale”, he quickly became my favorite Bond. Craig brought a much needed roughness to the character, who in my opinion had become a bit of a caricature. One could even tell the successful “Jason Bourne” film series had an impact on the take on the character. Craig immediately eased into the role and made it his own, despite the one time outrage of a “blonde James Bond.” His Bond film “Skyfall” from 2012 became the top moneymaker in the franchise, and the new film is on track to be uber successful. The film begins five years after the last outing, “Spectre”, and finds a retired Bond living a nice life in Jamaica, until his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) convinces 007 to join him in the search for a missing MI6 scientist, who has a deadly virus in his possession of which is coveted by the criminal organization Spectre. The film also flashes back to the childhood of Bond’s latest love Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) and her witness of a family tragedy at the hands of the villain of the film Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek). Safin later devises a plan to take down Spectre, but eventually has a conflict with Bond over Swann and her daughter Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet). The film introduces a new 007, Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who has taken over the 007 title after Bond’s retirement, which doesn’t exactly please our hero. The two 007’s eventually team up after an initial conflict of interest, and prove to be a formidable duo. Speaking of conflicts, Bond initially falls out with M (Ralph Fiennes), but eventually M realizes it’s better to be on the side of Bond. When all the good guys finally realize they need to work together to defeat Safin, you know all will not end well for the evil doers. In addition to the aforementioned characters, all of the Craig series favorites are back, including Ben Whishaw as equipment master Q, and Naomie Harris as M’s secretary Moneypenny. All the characters have the opportunity to interact with Bond, and there is a great fight sequence with fellow agent Paloma (Ana de Armas), whose appearance enlists the look of walking the red carpet instead of battling villains, but after all this is a Bond film. The film features a heartfelt moment when Bond visits the grave of former love Vesper Lynd, who died in the “Casino Royale” film. Speaking of heartfelt, despite all the thrilling action and witty dialogue, there are many moments in this film where you may shed a tear or two. You have been warned. The storyline keeps you on the edge of your seat, and is available in the 3D format if you desire to don those glasses. I cannot say enough about Craig’s run as Bond, and he will always be my favorite among the previous Bond actors. The film has shocking moments throughout, but none as shocking as the ending, which left me floored. “No Time to Die” is a fun, amazing, and emotional ending for Craig’s Bond, and I plan on seeing this film many times. Now playing in theaters. (Rated PG-13)

