Losing Home

As of this week my parents have finally pulled the trigger and listed their property for sale, the home they’ve had for 30 years. As much as I’ve been urging them to make this move for the last 2 ½ years, now that the time has finally come, I have some seriously conflicting emotions about it.

While my logical adult brain knows beyond the shadow of doubt this is the right decision, losing a space that played such a big part in my human development will obviously hold a great deal of sentimental attachment. My earliest childhood memories begin in the backseat of my parents’ car while they searched all over the Tri-Cities for property that would get us out of the trailer park and be a better place to raise a family. Back in those days we didn’t have the internet to browse listings from the comfort of home. Mom and Dad would scour the weekly publications for homes or land and day after day we would pile in the car to check them out. I can remember what must have been one particularly frustrating day for my Mom around Halloween when I was 4. The place we lived was definitely not a desired location and I’m sure that, coupled with being a first-time parent alone all day while my dad worked overtime at the plant, was finally enough to push her over the edge. After another unsuccessful road trip checking out properties we came home and she burst into tears, slapping this stupid motion activated spooky bat decoration and shouted “I hate this place!” The bat’s eyes lit up and started to shake making ghostly “Oooooooo…” noises as she retreated to her bedroom to cry. As adults we laugh about this ironic moment now, but as a little kid not understanding my normally upbeat and happy mother’s outburst, it left a lasting mark.

I don’t remember how we finally landed where we did, but when Dad eventually found the guy who sold us the plot in Gap Creek, it was a godsend. He initially only sold off 1 acre, but soon after sold the rest, totaling about 2 ½ acres of forest and meadows nestled into the mountains of Long Hollow. My parents bought a bigger home and we settled in right around the holidays of my first grade year. For the first time, I had not only my own bathroom, but my own bedroom to boot! I loved having my own quiet space to fill with my collection of books and toys, and especially having all that land to play on. Coming from a tiny lot in a trailer park, 2 ½ acres seemed like miles of space. I quickly made friends with the few kids from the neighboring subdivision and we spent hours exploring our imaginations in the thick woods surrounding my home. During winter months, the steep hills that were cleared of trees made a perfect location to zip through the snow on flying discs, while doubling as prime real estate in the summer for rolling and tumbling with dogs and friends. I had a great, happy childhood filled with warm memories in a loving home and where we lived had a great deal to do with that.

While we were happy where we ended up, there is an aspect of unfulfilled dreams that bothers me during this sell. Mom and Dad always aspired to build this “dream home,” a cabin at the top of the woods with the view of a lifetime. Life got in the way, decisions were made, and ultimately that dream never came to fruition. I’ve always wanted the opportunity to make that dream a reality and bring to life the A-Frame log home I used to sketch in my childhood journals. But here I am 35 years old, living 5 hours away with no intention of returning and definitely not the time or funds to build during this economy.

This sell also makes me a little sad because of what it represents for my parents. Buying and paying off this land was a huge accomplishment for my parents. It was something they worked their butts off for and could never be taken away once it was paid off. For people with pretty humble material belongings, owning a sizable plot of land is a big deal, and a card to always be able to play. It’s really the only thing of value they can pass along to me, and so I hesitate to part with it, as it could be an incredible investment for me in the future.

Unfortunately in life you have to think with your head and not your heart. While all these memories are great, they’re just that and no longer have bearing. The reality is my parents are getting older and that much land is a lot of upkeep. Their home is now 30 years old and needing repairs that will not add monetary value, as it’s a mobile home. The market is up wildly and they stand to make a tremendous profit, enabling them to pay off the balance on my home that has sat fully furnished for 2 years and still pocket a nice nest egg. The move to my house would be a better investment; a nicer, larger and safer home with close neighbors and easy access to main roads in the event they needed help, especially during winter months. With me not being around, I like to know there are people close by, and being on a normal sized lot, I can pay for lawn care weekly so they can spend their evenings on the porch relaxing in the summers. While I would like to think I could have used their land as an amazing personal investment, the truth is I know nothing about real estate development, have no desire to learn and don’t have the time to devote up there while pursuing my own dreams here in Nashville. And while it’s true land is something of value to hold on to, this pain train ends with me since I’m not having children, so it would just end up being auctioned or sold by god knows who if I held onto it until I kick the bucket. There’s no need to selfishly hold onto something when it could benefit everyone right now.

So here’s to another one of life’s bittersweet milestones. It’s tough to lose the physical location of so many happy memories and to battle the “what could have been’s.” But I’m focusing on the here and now and the incredible opportunities we have to create new moments in the home I was able to set up for them in their retirement years. And to remember “home” is the people and events that mold you into a whole person, not a piece of property. As long as you keep those inside you, you’ll never lose it. Here’s to the next chapter!