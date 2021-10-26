Content on social media is fleeting and the spaces to create an engaging message are getting smaller. How can you make your message stick in a world of short content spaces?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Twitter allows for 280 characters. Harness the power of visuals to create a longer message with less limitations.

Can you use less wording to create a clear message? The answer is almost always yes. Shorter content is easily consumed and understood. Take the time to craft a message that will easily resonate with an on the go world.

When creating content, consider that your audience may be reading it on the go. Take the time to make your words count!