Happy Halloween! I am celebrating the spooky season this week by discussing the current film “Nightbooks”, based on the 2018 horror-fantasy children’s book of the same name. The film follows the story of Alex Mosher (Winslow Fegley), a young boy who resides in Brooklyn and has a love for scary stories and movies, and has a notebook filled with scary stories he has written. Alex is often made fun of at school for his love of all things horror, save for his best friend. When his best friend turns his back on him to hang with the popular kids (which is revealed in the latter part of the film), Alex swears he will never write another scary story, and trashes his room. He then grabs his notebook of “nightbooks” he and sneaks out of his apartment and heads to the basement to burn them in the furnace room. However, as he is in the elevator on the way to the basement, the elevator stops and opens to a floor he has never been on. He walks down the hallway and sees an open apartment door and sees the television inside playing the movie “The Lost Boys”, one of his favorite films. He enters the apartment and soon the door shuts behind him, and then disappears. He has fallen under a spell which puts him to sleep and later awakens to discover he is in the magical apartment of a witch named Natacha (Krysten Ritter). Natacha explains to Alex she lures children into the apartment, but only keeps those alive who are useful to her. She discovers Alex writes scary stories, and demands he write scary stories everyday and read them to her at night in order to stay alive. She introduces Alex to Yazmin (Lidya Jewett), a child she had lured into the apartment earlier and has kept her as a housekeeper. Alex learns from Yazmin the magical apartment moves around the world and the only exits are the front and back doors, but those doors can only be opened by Natacha’s magical keys. Yazmin also reveals Natacha’s vast library, which is filled with scary stories of which the witch has heard all of the thousands of volumes. Alex knows he must write a scary story everyday, but has writer’s block, and if that isn’t enough, the two kids are being watched by Natacha’s magical cat Lenore, which has the ability to disappear, and spies on the duo for the witch. While Alex continues to struggle to write scary stories for the witch, he goes through many of the books in the library, only to discover a child previously held hostage, which he calls the “Unicorn girl”, managed to escape, and has written how in many of the books. As they devise a plan to escape, thanks to the clues left in the books, they eventually win over the nasty Lenore, of which Alex saves after a run in with a nasty creature in Natacha’s special room containing a vast collection of plants used for potions. Via the books, the duo discover a potion which will put Natacha to sleep, giving them the opportunity to steal the magical keys in order to escape. The plan to escape works perfectly and the duo soon find themselves in the woods fleeing a black Unicorn, and while fleeing the mystical creature, find a cottage made entirely of candy. At this point in the story, much is revealed about the origins of Natacha, and who has been residing in the candy cottage. As a result of his experience, Alex is able to overcome his disappointment with his best friend, and having made two new friends, Yazmin and Lenore, he is happy he was able to survive his scary encounter with the witch, and be home once more, and with encouragement from Yazmin, will continue his writing. The story obviously pays homage to “Hansel and Gretel”, and does a wonderful job of doing so. The actors in this film are all great, and young actor Fegley is amazing and talented and is never overshadowed by the flashy performance of Ritter as the “diva-witch” with her spectacular costumes. This is a fun film for the Halloween season, and can be enjoyed by the entire family. Make “Nightbooks” a new part of your spooky season viewing. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated TV-PG)

Share this: