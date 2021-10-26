By the mid-1950s most of Universal’s classic monsters had been retired. The Mummy was trotted out for a team-up with Abbott and Costello in 1955, and the Creature From The Black Lagoon was soon to debut as the last of the studio’s famed monsters. Horror thrillers were starting to slant more towards sci-fi, the “atomic age” and the success of Warner Brother’s 1954 giant ant movie “Them!” brought forth the giant insect/animal movie.

Universal found success with 1955’s “Tarantula,” which was followed two years later with the giant mantis movie “The Deadly Mantis.” In 1957 Universal went in a notably different direction with “The Incredible Shrinking Man” directed by long-time Universal contract director Jack Arnold—who had also helmed “Creature from The Black Lagoon” and “Tarantula.”

Based upon future “Twilight Zone” scribe Richard Matheson’s novel—who also wrote the screenplay—“The Incredible Shrinking Man” shows an average mid-century American male, Scott Carey, out on his boat with his wife. When he’s up on the deck alone, he comes in contact with a mysterious, radioactive cloud out on the ocean. Six months later Carey begins to notice his clothes are getting larger.

After a series of medical tests, Carey’s doctors all tell him that they don’t know why, but the encounter with the cloud is in fact causing him to shrink. So Carey’s unusual adventure begins. Soon he finds himself dressing in children’s clothing, shrinking so small he has to take up residency inside a dollhouse, then shriveling so small that an average home basement becomes a giant region of adventure and nightmares—when a spider becomes the size of a terrifying giant and a pin from a pincushion a spear. Carey starts to become smaller and smaller, and the film as it reaches its climax takes on an almost spiritual, metaphysical look at existence.

Though it sounds like standard 1950s sci-fi thriller fare, “The Incredible Shrinking Man” is a fantastic movie with some ideas that I found genuinely terrifying. I began to think as I watched Carey try to survive life in his own basement what it would be like if I was in his shoes and trapped in my own basement. The thought scared me as I began to ponder what—if anything—I could use for shelter and how I’d get food.

At a zippy 81 minutes, the film doesn’t linger too long and has a fantastic pace. What’s most impressive are the effects and oversized sets that are built with great detail. In some ways, this is a movie that is served better by the practical effects that were their toolbox at the time, making this in the “do anything” CGI era would add a layer of disbelief to things. We buy into Carey’s ordeal easily.

“The Incredible Shrinking Man” makes its blu-ray debut in a fantastic new edition from The Criterion Collection. Sourced from a new 4K restoration made from the 35mm original camera negative the film looks great. The black and white image is sharp, clear, and greyscale solid. The film probably looks better than it did when new prints were deliver to theaters during its original run.

Criterion has loaded this edition of “Shrinking Man” full of amazing bonus features. There’s a lot to cover here, so let’s take a little breath before diving in. First, we have a commentary with film historian Tom Weaver and horror film music expert David Schecter. Like all of Weaver’s commentary tracks it’s lively, engaged, and very informative. There are several video features too. First up in the wonderful documentary “Auteur on the Campus: Jack Arnold at Universal” looking at the director’s career at his longtime home.

Then a feature with effects experts Craig Barron and Ben Burtt on how the film’s effects work was achieved, an interview from 2016 with Richard Matheson’s son, a conversation with filmmaker Joe Dante and comedian and monster movie fan Dana Gould, a 1983 German TV interview with Jack Arnold, a look at the super 8mm home film version of the movie that was released, and another look at music cues that were made for the film, but not included. Plus, the trailer and the film’s teaser trailer narrated by Orson Wells.

This is a fantastic presentation of one of the best sci-fi films of the 1950s, a film that is a true masterpiece, and well worth your time. It’s more than its exploitive-sounding title would have you think. Well worth watching and this new edition from The Criterion Collection is highly recommended by yours truly. See you next week.