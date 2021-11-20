Connect By Being Active

Being active on social media is a must. It’s not enough to just create accounts. You have to post informative content AND interact with your audience.

Automating your content can save time, but it’s important to communicate with your audience. Communication is the key to connecting with the people who support your business. Automation can help push out content, but you must be available to create and respond to conversations that result from your content.

Your audience needs you to be available to answer questions. An unresponsive social media page creates an uneasy feeling. It shows your potential customers that you cannot be counted on to resolve their issues. Shooting for a 100% response rate, even if you fall short, shows your potential customers that you care and want to solve their issues through your products or services.

You wouldn’t ignore a customer in your store, so why treat your social media accounts as if you would? Be active on all of your platforms and show your customers you care!